Bulls bring their own problems to Thomond date with Munster 

It is not just Munster taking a long, hard look at themselves in the wake of recent disappointment, this Saturday’s visitors to Thomond Park are another team seeking solutions to vexing problems.

South Africa’s Bulls will deservedly bring the tag of heavyweights to the party when they pitch up at Thomond Park for their round five BKT United Rugby Championship clash against a home side desperately in need of a spark to ignite their campaign after three defeats in their opening four matches.

Jake White’s side reached last season’s inaugural final having derailed the title favourites Leinster in their own backyard with a shock 27-26 semi-final win at the RDS last June and though they lost the decider to the Stormers in Cape Town the following week the Pretoria side got their 2022-23 campaign off to a winning start with home successes over Edinburgh and Connacht.

Yet the wheels came off last time out as their European tour began with a 35-21 loss to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun last Saturday and that has prompted closer inspections of the Bulls’ performances to this point.

For all Munster’s current struggles on both sides of the ball, some of the opposition’s statistics may come as a surprise. The Bulls have beaten the fewest defenders, 35, in the URC after four rounds and also missed more tackles, 88, than any other side so far this season, giving them the lowest tackle completion rate in the league at just 84 per cent.

Saturday’s defeat in Scotland prompted veteran, World Cup-winning director of rugby White to rally the troops this week and steady some nervousness back home when he said: “The beauty of the United Rugby Championship is that there are no guarantees, it is a tough competition but just because we have lost to Glasgow does not mean that it is the end of the season for us.

“Last season, this time, we had lost three and still we managed to pick ourselves up and work our way to the finals.”

One positive stat from the Bulls this season will have Munster on their guard following some less than convincing performances with head coach Graham Rowntree cutting a frustrated figure after last Friday’s 20-11 defeat at Connacht.

"Inaccuracy again and the last 15 minutes in particular was littered with ill-discipline, backing up penalty on penalty,” Rowntree had said. “It put us in the corner, put us under pressure so that will again receive our focus in training.

"It's the annoying thing, what's killing us is us. Our control of the ball, our accuracy and our discipline.”

That the Bulls have been more efficient than any other URC team in winning ruck penalties, 12 as a result of a jackal in the first four games, will sharpen Munster’s focus even more, particularly when opposition assistant coach Chris Rossouw called for more improvement from his players following the Glasgow defeat.

“It was frustrating that we had multiple 22-metre entries, but couldn’t convert it into tries,” Rossouw said this week. “The one reason is that our maul got disrupted, whether it was done legally or illegally, and we need to find a different way.

“They also attacked our breakdown, and we cleared up some issues with the ref there. But we noted that we need to make a step up in that department, as it was really disappointing.”