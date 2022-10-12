'We have to lay foundations' - Leamy and Co. stick to blueprints for rebuild

For all the angst surrounding Munster’s poor start to the season, Denis Leamy is adamant that the new coaching ticket is not about to detour from the chosen path to develop both players and their new gameplan in search of merely winning matches.

Four deeply disappointing performances in the opening rounds of the BKT United Rugby Championship have produced a single win and six league points against teams the province would normally expect to overcome.

They would, in all probability, have won at least three of those under the previous head coach Johann van Graan, playing to a tried and tested but not too entertaining South African-style template. But this coaching group led by Graham Rowntree has other ideas and believe the shake-up they are implementing now will lead to brighter days ahead.

So while Munster may be in a hole right now, 13th of 16 teams in the early URC table, Leamy appears ready to accept that more disappointment may follow in order to reach the desired destination of an upskilled young team reaching its potential playing exciting, progressive, heads-up rugby.

Now it is up to supporters to accept that too. The defence coach and former Munster and Ireland back-rower believes they will but the challenges of the next three URC matches on the slate will put that faith to the sternest test.

South Africa’s Bulls are first up this Saturday as Munster return to Thomond Park for the first time this season. Last season’s losing URC finalists represent a tougher examination of the home side’s credentials than each of the four opponents to this point.

A trip to perennial and current table toppers Leinster at Aviva Stadium follows that before a high-flying Ulster touch down in Limerick to round out a difficult October. The way Munster are currently playing, qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup could be already out of reach by Halloween. However Leamy insisted yesterday that improved performances rather than a return to familiar and safer practices were the only way to get Munster moving in the right direction.

"I think it's really important that we build a squad, that we build a group of players that is going to bring us forward,” he said. "There are, I suppose, ways of winning games that doesn't really create that. So we're very conscious of the future, we're very conscious of the present. We've had to pick 45 players in the last four games, five or six of them which have been academy players, and all of which bar one, I think, was making his debut.

"So it's that balance, okay? I genuinely believe we have to look for performances first. Performances are the key thing.

"Wins come off the back of performances. Wins come off the back of discipline, good set piece, good defence and that's a performance, okay? The knock on effect then is you're going to hopefully get over the line in terms of the wins.”

During yesterday’s online media session, Leamy had already addressed the argument that whatever about performance, Munster need a result this Saturday given the challenges ahead.

“Yeah, there’s ways of looking at it, absolutely, and I take your point,” he said. “A win would be absolutely fantastic. I think you have to look at in terms of where we’re sitting as well. Really, the performance is what sets us up to win honestly.

“Are we expecting the Bulls to turn up and not play well, and somehow we win a game not playing well? I don’t think that’s realistic. We’re going to have to play really, really well to beat them, in terms of how we execute, in terms of how we hold our discipline, all of those things, field position, really looking to work them hard, playing at a pace that we want to play at. That just lays the foundations for that win.

“Look, I understand where you’re coming from. It would be great to win the game, but we have to lay the foundations and we have to respect what’s on the other side as well.”

The Munster coaching staff’s commitment to progression and improvement is laudable and should be encouraged, whatever about the current media commentary. That is the sentiment the Tipperary native is hearing on the ground, even in the wake of last Friday’s defeat at interprovincial rivals Connacht.

“I was at a senior rugby match between Cashel and UL on Saturday and I bumped into loads of grassroots rugby people and, you know, you get the support. People are very supportive. There is an awful lot of good people out there, they understand, you know, the patience and the time that is required," he added.

“And it is nothing but support. Look I understand in a club like Munster and it is a big club, a big European club, there is always going to be pressures. There is always going to be expectations. We knew when we took the job, we knew that we are playing in the jersey, there is an expectation that comes with Munster that is huge and we know the standards that are required and we are working towards that I can assure you.

“People on the ground, I get a lot of support and you get a lot of encouragement from meeting those people as well, yeah absolutely."

The new Munster coaches are clearly in this project for the long haul but they expect their legacy to stretch beyond their tenures and that means a deliberate and patient approach to move on from the weight of expectation still being placed on these players by success of the team Leamy represented with distinction in the 2000s.

"There is a standard that we push all the time; look, are they held to the standard of the past in terms of the expectation? We've got to be realistic,” the defence coach said.

"We've got a different group now, it's a young group by and large. There's an awful lot of young, academy lads in our building. Young players in terms of the amount of caps they've got and we've just got to be careful around smothering them, right?

"We have to be good with their development; trust them, pick them, expose them. We can't smother that just bludgeoning them with information and expectation. That takes time, it takes time in every club.

"I've been in different places, it takes time to blood young players. How you manage and create that is very important, I genuinely believe we have a crop of young players here that if we manage them right they can bring us on into the next generation, ie: 10 years' time.

"There's loads of evidence of that starting to appear. Just, how we manage them is really important."