Casey frustrated with Munster's slow start as he eyes Bulls backlash 

Craig Casey shares the frustration of supporters with Munster’s poor performances so far this season but the scrum-half is hoping his team will soon start transferring training-ground excellence to a gameday beginning this Saturday at home to the Bulls.

Munster return to Thomond Park this weekend for the first time since April 16 when they will look to kickstart their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign following a desperately slow start that has seen them win just once in their opening four rounds.

The Reds’ play has been hampered by breakdown inaccuracy, poor handling, high penalty counts and lack of a cutting edge which Casey believes does not reflect the work being done under Graham Rowntree’s new coaching ticket at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick on a daily basis.

Yet the results do not lie and defeats at Cardiff, Dragons and most recently Connacht last Friday have left Munster already lagging behind the pace being set by Leinster at the top of the table.

Asked how far away his side was from clicking into gear, Casey on Tuesday said: “It's hard to tell, I'd hope it clicks this weekend.

“We're seeing it in training that it's clicking but we need to bring it onto the field on matchday, there's no excuse from our side. We're putting our best foot forward for it to happen, I'd love for it to have happened last Friday, but I hope it's close.

“We have full belief in what we're doing at training, training has been up so much this year, I feel the fittest I've ever felt, and we're seeing these patterns and our passes are sticking. We need to bring it onto the pitch this Saturday.”

Casey admitted that the post-match reviews conducted by head coach Rowntree and his assistants Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy and Andi Kyriacou have made for uncomfortable but necessary viewing.

“Of course it's frustrating," he added. "We're all trying our hardest to make passes stick, but it's frustrating. We have processes around that when we meet in huddles, how to calm ourselves down. It's about getting to the next role. It's very cliched, but that's what it's about.

“Looking back on games, you're seeing opportunities that arose, that you're not taking, that's even more frustrating. But I'd prefer to see the chances we aren't executing, rather than not seeing chances opening up. When we're coming in on Monday, and Prendy is showing us chances we aren't taking, I'd rather see that than nothing at all.

“Those passes have to stick in the future, we haven't been good enough, we know that. We've had tough, tough reviews in the last few weeks and they've been needed.”

The Limerick number nine has experienced supporter frustration and support at close hand but says those emotions are shared and heightened inside the Munter camp.

“That pressure has always been there, but it's the exact environment I want to be in," Casey insisted. "I wouldn't want to be in an environment where there isn't pressure on you.

“I actually met a few Munster fans in Dunnes on Sunday, and in fairness they were upbeat and wishing us well. You can sense their frustration. I'm a fan, I've been a fan since I was born, so I'm as frustrated as anyone else. The lads in here are more frustrated than anyone.

“The Munster fans have always been with us, and they always will be with us. I've got a real sense of that over the last few weeks. We're glad to have them.”