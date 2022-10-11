Bitter-sweet end to Emerging Ireland’s tour to South Africa

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie criticised the perceived slowing of the game by the Tourists. 
CHEQUE OUT: Ireland's Max Deegan and Thomas Ahern after the Cheetahs game.  Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 14:42
Craig Lewis

Emerging Ireland ended their tour to South Africa with a classy gesture off the field, but on the pitch they came in for criticism over accusations of gamesmanship in their final clash against the Cheetahs.

After a successful tour of South Africa, in which they won the Toyota Challenge hosted by the Cheetahs, Emerging Ireland walked away with a cheque of R250 000 (€14,000), which the team confirmed would be donated to the Heidedal Children's Orphanage in Bloemfontein.

The magnanimous gesture will support the building of a new housing unit for the children, and served as a special way for the visitors to sign off their trip to South Africa.

During Emerging Ireland’s time in South Africa, the tourists claimed wins over the Pumas, Griquas and the Cheetahs, impressively overcoming physical opposition who could rely on home-ground advantage at altitude.

However, a frustrated Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie lamented the manner in which the Irish were allowed to slow the game down on Sunday, with the first half in particular having dragged on for nearly an hour after several stoppages.

At times the visitors were booed by the home fans in Bloemfontein for their so-called delaying tactics, which Fourie admitted was a real source of frustration.

“We can’t continue playing games like this, allowing teams and players to slow the game down,” Fourie said. “Every time the referee blew his whistle, two medics were running onto the field looking for someone [to treat]. They [World Rugby] implement water breaks, but it is just not making sense. The problem is that the referee can’t say you are not injured.

“If you look as though you are injured, he must allow the medical staff to look at you. However, it was clear as daylight for anyone what they [Emerging Ireland] tried to achieve.” Fourie said he noticed a similar issue between the visitors and the Pumas in their second tour game.

“I can't imagine how it must be for young children. They don’t come to the game to see stoppages and water breaks. We want to entertain. That is the business we are in. Obviously we [the Cheetahs] have to win and play better rugby, but there are a lot of issues around the game that have to be revisited.” Despite this thinly-veiled criticism, there is no doubt the recently-concluded tour will be viewed as a highly successful outing as a host of talented Irish players were exposed to different opposition in some challenging conditions.

And although some of the stoppages during the tour-ending match may have led to frustration in the Cheetahs camp, Emerging Ireland’s decision to donate the prize winnings ultimately and overwhelmingly also won the team many fans in South Africa.

