Emerging Ireland players back for Munster but Peter O'Mahony a doubt

Munster will welcome back their nine Emerging Ireland players to bolster hopes of a return to form against Bulls this weekend but the province is sweating on the availability of captain Peter O’Mahony for the return to Thomond Park.

Graham Rowntree’s struggling squad have won just once in the BKT United Rugby Championship this season, a less than fluent 21-5 victory over Zebre Parma in Cork on October 1, with their poor form continuing in Galway last Friday night in a 20-11 defeat at Connacht.

Having collected just six points from a possible 20 in this campaign, Munster are desperately in need of a bounce from the Thomond Park faithful as they return to Limerick for the first time this season and a testing challenge from last season’s URC runners-up.

Having the returning Emerging Ireland players back in harness will help as they rejoin the squad on their return from Bloemfontein in South Africa. Thomas Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, John Hodnett, Calvin Nash, Roman Salanoa and Josh Wycherley all featured in the clean sweep of three Currie Cup sides.

Speaking last Friday, Rowntree said of the Emerging Ireland group: “We’ll see what shape they’re in. See how they arrive home. I think they’re due home on the Tuesday, we’ll see what nick they’re in and we’ll make that call.

“I’m not after kneejerk selection changes this week because we did a lot of good stuff (against Connacht). The controllables, our accuracy and our discipline just has to improve and we’ll keep driving that.”

Yet there is a concern of skipper O’Mahony, who is being assessed for a neck injury sustained against Connacht and whose availability to face Bulls will be determined later this week.

Lock Fineen Wycherley is having a shoulder problem further assessed by Munster’s medical team this week but full-back Mike Haley will not be available this Saturday due to a groin injury. Academy forward Daniel Okeke has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury that will sideline the back-rower for “the coming months”, the province said in a squad update on Tuesday.

Centre/wing Liam Coombes will return to training this week following a hamstring injury but Rowntree must continue to plan without senior back-three options in Andrew Conway (knee), Keith Earls (thigh) and Simon Zebo (calf).

Forwards Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head) and RG Snyman (knee) also remain unavailable.

In other player news, Shannon RFC prop Luke Rigney has completed the short-term training contract that saw him join the squad during the summer.