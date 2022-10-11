2023 Rugby World Cup CEO fired over improper management

Claude Atcher has been relieved of his duties. 
2023 Rugby World Cup CEO fired over improper management

The World Cup starts in 11 months in Paris.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 10:27

The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher has been fired following an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

Atcher was suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera, which showed “alarming managerial practices” and “the suffering of some employees.” The World Cup starts in 11 months in Paris.

A final decision regarding Atcher’s position was taken by the organizing committee’s board of directors during an extraordinary session on Monday evening.

French labor authorities started their investigation after L’Equipe newspaper published in June a story that described a “climate of terror” at the organising committee and alleged improper management by Atcher.

“The report brought forward by the French Labor Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 ethics committee, submitted at the end of August and reviewed on September 2 by the France 2023 board of directors,” tournament organizers said.

The board of directors appointed Julien Collette — Atcher’s former deputy general director — as a replacement. Martine Nemecek was named deputy CEO.

“These appointments will ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate,” organisers said.

AP

More in this section

Bunnings NPC Rd 4 - Tasman v Canterbury Blackrock College alum Jager selected by All Blacks for RDS date
Rory Sutherland 24/7/2021 Rory Sutherland nears Ulster switch as Worcester exodus continues
Leo Cullen and James Lowe with Sean O’Brien 10/10/2022 Leo Cullen leaning on South African lessons as Leinster push on
<p>DOUBLE JOBBING: Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is determined not to lose focus as a potential clash looms between his two national coaching roles across both codes of rugby.</p>

Double-jobbing Michael Cheika determined not to lose focus

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.218 s