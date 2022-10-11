Blackrock College alum Jager selected by All Blacks for RDS date

The prospect of ex-Blackrock College forward Oli Jager being called up for Irish representation have receded after the Crusader was named Monday in the All Blacks XV squad for their northern hemisphere tour next month.
The New Zealand A side, will play Ireland A at the RDS on Friday, Nov 4th, and a Barbarians selection at Twickenham on November 13.
Jager won Junior and Senior Cup medals with Blackrock, and was lauded for his progress by Ronan O'Gara, who coached him in Christchurch in 2018 and 2019.
However, if he is named in the matchday squad against Ireland A at the RDS, his international future would be tied to New Zealand, where he has lived since 2013. He has been a regular with Scott Robertson's Crusaders, who have won three Super Rugby titles on the trot.
Experienced All Blacks TJ Perenara and Brad Weber have also been named in the squad, as has the elusive Damian McKenzie. He missed out on the full squad after spending the most recent campaign playing in Japan instead of representing the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.
Bryn Gatland - son of former Wales and British and Irish Lions head coach Warren - has also been named.
- : Aidan Ross, Finlay Brewis, Tamaiti Williams, Angus Ta’avao, Oli Jager, Asafo Aumua, Brodie McAllister, George Bell, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Josh Dickson, Zach Gallagher, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Dominic Gardiner, Billy Harmon, Luke Jacobson, Christian Lio-Wille; Brad Weber, TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Bryn Gatland, Bryce Heem, Alex Nankivell, Levi Aumua, Bailyn Sullivan, Mark Telea, AJ Lam, Ruben Love.