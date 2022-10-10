Statement win signals 'Nure intent

AIL Division 1A: Terenure College 47 Cork Constitution 12

In what appears to be perfect synergy on and off the pitch, Terenure College’s ruthlessly efficient start to the new Energia All Ireland League Division 1A campaign is matched by an equally ferocious appetite for success at the club this season.

Both the ambition in Dublin 6 and Saturday’s thumping 47-12 victory over Cork Constitution are rooted in last May’s Division 1A final defeat to Clontarf in what was a thrilling title decider on a red-letter day for a reborn post-lockdown AIL.

Their journey to a first AIL final in their history was the first time since the top-four play-offs were reintroduced in 2014/15 that a club outside the established triumvirate of Clontarf, Cork Con and Lansdowne had contested the title showdown.

Having ticked that box at Aviva Stadium, the next objective is clear. “Win it,” club chairman Paul Candon said, “We’re all out to win it this year.

“We held on to our players, we’ve strengthened our team, our coaches are all over it and we’re investing as much as we can into rugby in the club. We are so keen to win it this year, everybody is buzzed up because it was a disappointment but it was our first final ever and now we’ve learned how to deal with a final and all the excitement that goes with it.

“So this year we want to go on and close one out.”

Taking down one of the old order at the weekend had something of a statement about it as well, certainly the first-half performance as Sean Skehan’s side ran in seven tries for a 47-0 interval lead.

Having opened their campaign with a 39-3 win against newly-promoted Shannon seven days earlier on the back pitch at Thomond Park, two maul-try finishes from No.8 Jordan Coghlan, both converted by fly-half Callum Smith, set the tone for the destruction inside the opening quarter-hour. The other five tries came from a variety of sources as expansive-minded Terenure ran riot and little or nothing went right for Johnny Holland’s Con side.

Flanker Conall Boomer finished a multi-phase move following full-back Adam La Grue’s initial dart upfield, Caolan Dooley scored the fourth after a break from fellow wing Craig Adams to secure the try bonus-point inside the first half-hour while fly-half Smith profited from a strong carry from hooker Levi Vaughan.

Con finally sparked into life but were guilty of forcing the issue, Munster scrum-half Paddy Patterson’s pass out wide was intercepted by La Grue inside his own half for the sixth try before a Smith break led to Adams adding his name to the scoresheet in a dominant opening 40.

Con kept battling and were rewarded with a maul try of their own after the break, finished by hooker Billy Scannell before centre Greg Higgins gathered an expertly-weighted chip into space from captain and fly-half Aidan Moynihan. Yet there was no disputing who the day belonged to.

If Terenure are to win the title this year it will be playing attractive rugby that certainly excites club president Tommy D’Arcy.

“It’s all about keeping the ball alive at all costs, risks and reward,” D’Arcy said. “Maybe in Terenure teams in the past we didn’t try that, we might have put it up the jumper too much and got caught out but this team don’t want to play that way.

“Sean lets them do it and for us it’s great to watch.”

Skehan had coached Ben Healy’s Glenstal Abbey to their first Munster Senior Schools Cup success in 2018 and there is hope his return to Dublin can bring about a similar breakthrough for Terenure in the AIL in his third season at Lakelands.

Naturally there was plenty for the head coach to unpick, even from such an emphatic win.

“Really good first half,” Skehan said, “it was a weird one because it killed the atmosphere a bit and second half we got very disjointed.

“Fair play to Con they came back into it. There’s a lot of pride in their club and they’re not going to just stand there at 47-0 at half time but there was a lot of things we could have been better at in both halves actually.

“Con are a lot better than that scoreline suggests, the mountain isn’t anywhere near as big as that but when it gets that uncompetitive that early it’s hard for everybody.”

The bit, though, is between Terenure’s teeth, Skehan agreed.

“The Con one is an easy one for us to get up for. They’ve been the best team in the country probably over the last 10 years with ‘Tarf and Lansdowne and we’ve tried to set ourselves those games as the benchmark games.

“We felt all week this was a massive test and we wanted to be at our very best and I thought at times in the first half we showed that with a really nice attack and brutal defensively, just really clinical.

“The lads really want to try and be a championship contender and to do that every week you’ve got to bring your best effort.

“Every week you try and put in a statement performance and I felt we did last week going down to Thomond Park and not concede. This week another statement but Garryowen next Saturday, my old club so we’ll mark ourselves on the next game as well as the last one.”