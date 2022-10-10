Munster staring down barrel of Champions Cup exile

Whatever Graham Rowntree imagined his venture into head coaching would look like when he succeeded Johann van Graan as captain of the good ship Munster, he can hardly have pictured himself plugging holes below the waterline just four weeks into the voyage.

Yet three defeats from the first quartet of matches in this BKT United Rugby Championship campaign has found a man who had apparently seen and learned everything there was to know about coaching in the 15 years since he called time on a glittering on-field career look completely perplexed by his players’ current inability to perform to the required standards.

At least he knows where the holes are to plug. Friday night’s 20-11 defeat at previously winless Connacht will have been an extremely difficult watch from the visitors’ coaches box at The Sportsground but Rowntree recognises the problems are all of his own side’s making.

That his opposite number Andy Friend praised Connacht’s superior physicality for laying the foundation for victory will have been sobering to hear. Munster were not only outmuscled but also outwitted for long periods of this interprovincial derby, eventually decided by three tries to one, the decisive score coming from Paul Boyle on 78 minutes after another frustrating second-half no-show from the visitors, who were denied a losing bonus point by Conor Fitzgerald’s conversion.

Not even the most optimistic of Munster supporters will have dreamed that this was the season that would bring the trophyless drought since 2011 to an end given the circumstances of pre-season regime change. In fact, such has been the upheaval to the coaching ticket, with a fresh face in each of the four major roles, that the incoming management team has preached patience since their arrival.

The presumption was that Munster’s development would coincidence with something resembling normal service on the pitch, with the men in red knocking over the perennial strugglers from week to week but coming up short, as was the case in previous seasons under van Graan, against the big-hitting title contenders.

However, four matches into an 18-round regular season, with Munster falling victim on the road to Cardiff, Dragons and now Connacht, with only a home victory over Zebre Parma in the credit column (and that without a try bonus point), the season is already in danger of spiralling into deeper disappointment than was feared.

There is acceptance that deprogramming more than six years of South African-influenced rugby under both Rassie Erasmus and van Graan in favour of the more expansive, instinctive game plan favoured by attack coach Mike Prendergast will take time. That switching to new defensive systems under Denis Leamy are and will continue to be works in progress for at least the first few months of the campaign.

Yet there is the real possibility that this recalibration may come at the cost of Champions Cup qualification next season. Munster sit in 12th place in the 16-team URC table, already 13 points off the pace being set by Leinster, also the Irish Shield leaders. With a South African, Scots/Italian and Welsh Shield winner also qualifying automatically for Europe, Munster must also target the next four available Champions Cup berths, currently occupied by Ulster and South African trio the Bulls, Lions and Sharks, currently four points ahead in seventh.

Not insurmountable by any stretch of the imagination but with Jake White’s Bulls visiting Thomond Park for the first time this Friday, followed by a trip to Leinster and then a visit to Limerick from Ulster before the end of the month, Munster could find themselves staring down the barrels of a Challenge Cup campaign next season before the November international break.

Rowntree will not be panicked into ill-considered decisions on the back of four poor performances. He has a first game at Thomond Park to look forward and he will hope his nine-strong Emerging Ireland contingent return in fine health and form from Bloemfontein following yesterday’s final game against Cheetahs.

Yet he will also want the players who misfired at Connacht to right their wrongs this week, to rediscover the physicality and set-piece prowess that is within their gift, to improve the ill-discipline that led to 13 penalties conceded in Galway and eradicate the breakdown inaccuracy that has undone them in the opening four rounds.

Rowntree knows his players are capable of achieving those goals, he has seen them excel on the training pitch and in rare glimpses during matches.

“I can see… we’ve changed how we’re doing things,” he said on Friday night. “We’ve not reinvented the wheel but we’ve changed things and I can see the changes, the improvements coming through but we just have to eradicate errors, eradicate penalties, improve our discipline.

“It’s my job to do that, and the coaches, and to manage those young coaches, it’s my job. We’ll keep doing that, that’s all we can physically do, day in, day out.

“Expectations, I don’t know, I’ve had none put on me as such. I want to win the next game. I want to improve every week, I want to win the next game, that’s what I’ll keep driving.”

Rowntree will stick to his guns but it will not be easy process and there will be more setbacks to come. Whether it is acceptable for Munster to be an also-ran, if only for a season as a means to getting this team to a better, more viable position, depends on your reserves of patience as a supporter. As a coach Rowntree was not going to enter the debate.

“It’s not a question for me to answer. I just try and get the lads better every day, fix things, move forward, keep bringing young guys through, improve our discipline, improve our accuracy. That’s all I can do, physically, day in, day out.”