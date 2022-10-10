Defeat of Munster gives Connacht new hope against Leinster, says Andy Friend

Andy Friend is not getting carried away by Connacht’s first win of the season but the defeat of Munster has put a different complexion on this Friday’s visit to Galway from league leaders Leinster.

Connacht had endured a testing opening to the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign as went on the road while the finishing touches were put on their new 4G artificial pitch at The Sportsground.

Arriving home with their worst start to the season since 2016 following defeats at Ulster, Stormers and the Bulls will not have encouraged supporters but concerns were allayed somewhat thanks to a stirring 20-11 victory over their southern neighbours last Friday night.

Trailing 8-5 at the interval after Munster’s academy wing Patrick Campbell had cancelled out Mack Hansen’s early opening try, the visitors had extended their lead to 11-5 thanks to Ben Healy’s second penalty of the game on 47 minutes.

Yet Connacht dug in as Munster’s ongoing second-half struggles resurfaced and a try from man of the match Finlay Bealham and a penalty from Conor Fitzgerald, assuming goal-kicking responsibilities from returning but off-form captain Jack Carty, edged the home side in front as the final quarter got underway. Replacement forward Paul Boyle sealed the deal two minutes from time and Fitzgerald’s conversion denied Munster a third losing bonus point of the campaign to add to the home supporters’ delight.

“It is only one win,” Friend said afterwards. “We are one from four. I am not going to ….. I am really pleased with the squad, am really pleased with the work they have done and I said that I was really pleased with the pre-season.

“Now, you could look at the first three games and say, ‘what is the bloke talking about?’ We did some really good work. That good work came across tonight and it is down to physicality and intent.

“We just have to balance our physicality and intent with accuracy and if we can do that then we will be really good.”

THUMBS UP: Peter Dooley of Connacht celebrates.

As poor as Munster were in terms of ill-discipline and inaccuracy, Connacht still have progress to make in those departments ahead of this weekend’s derby with unbeaten Leinster. History, recent or otherwise, does not bode well for the westerners with Leo Cullen’s team triumphant in all four games the rivals contested last season, two in the URC, two more in the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16.

Connacht were hammered 47-19 in the first URC encounter at the RDS and then lost the return fixture 45-8 last March after centre Tom Daly was sent off very early. Yet Leinster were lucky to escape Galway with a 26-21 first-leg lead of that two-game aggregate European clash last April and though they dominated at Aviva Stadium a week later with a 56-20 victory, Friend will focus in on the positives from those encounters.

“One of those was a red card in the second minute. That didn’t help us. One of those was off the back of a really good performance out here but we could not back it up so we will probably zone on that good (Champions Cup) performance out here and say what did we do there that caused them some trouble?

“We are aware of what those things were.

“It is about us being more consistent in delivering those levels of intensity over the course of the day. And if we get into a hole, we have to fight harder. There we got into a hole and we fought harder.

“We are going to have to live with that next Friday… we believe we have a game-style that can hurt them if we get it right. We need to get it right next Friday.”