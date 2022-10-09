Keira Bevan clinches last-gasp win for Wales at Women's RWC

They edged out Scotland dramatically in Whangarei
CENTRESTAGE: Scotland lock Emma Wassell secures lineout ball during the Women's Rugby World Cup group stage match at the Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei.

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 12:59
Keira Bevan kept her nerve to clinch a last-gasp victory for Wales in their opening match in the Women's Rugby Union World Cup in Whangarei.

Bevan kicked a penalty on the stroke of full-time to seal a 17-15 win moments after Scotland missed their own chance to take the points.

Megan Gaffney powered over to pull the Scots level on 78 minutes but Helen Nelson missed her conversion attempt as the clock went dead.

Instead, play was re-started and after moving within range of the Scotland line, Wales earned a penalty which Bevan coolly kicked from 25 metres.

The full-time Welsh side had looked set to coast to victory after Alisha Butchers' early try, which was bolstered by a conversion then a penalty by Elinor Snowsill.

Lana Skeldon crossed the line to halve the deficit for Scotland, but a further Welsh try from Kayleigh Powell made the score 15-5.

Scotland capitalised when Cara Hope was sin-binned on 67, with Gaffney powering over to haul back within five points, then crossing again to cue up the dramatic finale.

WAR PAINT: Sam Carter of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Ospreys. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Luke Marshall and Sam Carter claim brace apiece as Ulster see off Ospreys

Luke Marshall and Sam Carter claim brace apiece as Ulster see off Ospreys

