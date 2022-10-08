Max Deegan to skipper Emerging Ireland against Cheetahs

Max Deegan will lead Emerging Ireland in their tour-ending clash with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday (2pm Irish time).
Simon Easterby has seen his side beat the Griquas and the Pumas so far but face a tough assignment in the last game of the trip.
Deegan will skipper the side and will be joined in the back row by John Hodnett and Cian Prendergast.
Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy are named at lock with Michael Milne, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson in the front row.
In the backs, Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley get another start as the half-back pairing with Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne getting a second outing in midfield.
The back three sees the return of Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash on the wings and Shane Daly at fullback.
(v Toyota Cheetahs): Shane Daly (Munster); Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster), Stewart Moore (Ulster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster); Michael Milne (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tom Ahern (Munster); Cian Prendergast (Connacht), John Hodnett (Munster), Max Deegan (Leinster, capt).