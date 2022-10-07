'We lost our way' laments Rowntree after third Munster defeat in four

Inaccuracy in possession and at the breakdown proved the undoing as inability to convert an 11-5 lead after 47 minutes into a win instead turns into second half 15-3 loss 
'We lost our way' laments Rowntree after third Munster defeat in four

IN THE WARS: Peter O'Mahony of Munster receives medical attention during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 22:23
Simon Lewis Galway

Graham Rowntree was left to endure the frustration of another misfiring Munster performance as Connacht took the derby spoils at The Sportsground on Friday night.

Connacht picked up their first win of the season in round four of the BKT United Rugby Championship as they beat their southern rivals 20-11 to consign Rowntree’s men to a third defeat from four.

Yet again, it was Munster’s inaccuracy in possession and at the breakdown that proved their undoing as well as inability to convert an 11-5 lead after 47 minutes into a win and instead lose the second half 15-3.

"We lost our way didn't we?” Rowntree said. "Inaccuracy again and the last 15 minutes in particular was littered with ill-discipline, backing up penalty on penalty. It put us in the corner, put us under pressure so that will again receive our focus in training.

"It's the annoying thing, what's killing us is our control of the ball, our accuracy and our discipline. We went 11-5 up and didn't push on from there.

"We had a big opportunity going into the '22 and we lost control of the ball, next thing we know we're back in the '22.

"We've got to be better with our ball retention in that area of the field, you know on top of this I can't fault the energy, the effort from the lads. We've just got to be more accurate."

The fixtures do not get any easier for Munster with the Bulls visiting Thomond Park next Friday followed by two interprovincial derbies at Leinster and back at home to Ulster before the month is out.

“We'll review this Monday and see how our injuries pull up,” Rowntree said. "Couple of injuries, Pete came off (neck/shoulder) and we'll see how he pulls up. We'll look forward to a huge game at home next week, against a very good, physical (Bulls) team in front of our home crowd."

More in this section

Kieran Treadwell 30/9/2022 Kieran Treadwell wants to build on summer bolt
Leinster's Johnny Sexton 30/9/2022 Sexton at 10, Ngatai at 12 as Leinster side named for Sharks 
The Emerging Ireland team and members of the Little Flower Early Childhood Development Centre pose for a picture together 6/10/2 Cheetahs boss expecting real test against 'proper outfit' Emerging Ireland 
<p>JUBILANT: Connacht players Niall Murray and Jack Aungier, centre, celebrate their side's third try, scored by Paul Boyle, not pictured, during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Connacht get first win of season as Munster's stuttering start continues

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.255 s