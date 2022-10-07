'We lost our way' laments Rowntree after third Munster defeat in four

Graham Rowntree was left to endure the frustration of another misfiring Munster performance as Connacht took the derby spoils at The Sportsground on Friday night.

Connacht picked up their first win of the season in round four of the BKT United Rugby Championship as they beat their southern rivals 20-11 to consign Rowntree’s men to a third defeat from four.

Yet again, it was Munster’s inaccuracy in possession and at the breakdown that proved their undoing as well as inability to convert an 11-5 lead after 47 minutes into a win and instead lose the second half 15-3.

"We lost our way didn't we?” Rowntree said. "Inaccuracy again and the last 15 minutes in particular was littered with ill-discipline, backing up penalty on penalty. It put us in the corner, put us under pressure so that will again receive our focus in training.

"It's the annoying thing, what's killing us is our control of the ball, our accuracy and our discipline. We went 11-5 up and didn't push on from there.

"We had a big opportunity going into the '22 and we lost control of the ball, next thing we know we're back in the '22.

"We've got to be better with our ball retention in that area of the field, you know on top of this I can't fault the energy, the effort from the lads. We've just got to be more accurate."

The fixtures do not get any easier for Munster with the Bulls visiting Thomond Park next Friday followed by two interprovincial derbies at Leinster and back at home to Ulster before the month is out.

“We'll review this Monday and see how our injuries pull up,” Rowntree said. "Couple of injuries, Pete came off (neck/shoulder) and we'll see how he pulls up. We'll look forward to a huge game at home next week, against a very good, physical (Bulls) team in front of our home crowd."