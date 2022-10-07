Kieran Treadwell wants to build on summer bolt

URC: Ulster v Ospreys, Saturday 7:35pm

As he faces into righting the few wrongs that Ulster had at home against Leinster last weekend, when they host Ospreys this Saturday night, Kieran Treadwell is the living embodiment of the phrase, ‘eaten bread is soon forgotten.’

The 26-year-old Lock went to the Ireland tour to New Zealand this summer as third choice in the Ulster second row, behind the storied Iain Henderson and Alan O’Connor, who became provincial captain in Henderson’s absence.

But Treadwell was the tour bolter, cementing his place in Irish rugby history by playing such a central role in a rare touring party win over the All Blacks.

“I am not one to sit back and rest on my laurels and bask in it. But in the time, in the moment, it was a special moment for me and my family,” he grins.

He had his sister, and his parents with him on the trip, with a special mention to his mother Liz, born and raised in Longford before moving to London at a young age.

“It’s the start of giving back,” he says.

“You always say, ‘I will try to give back’, but it is tough because they give up so much for you, whether it is driving the length and breadth of the country, trying to get you to different places, gym session or this and that, you are never going to repay them.

“So that to them is everything, for them to be there and to be able to watch was massive for me because not many people could do that so it was fantastic.

“They have done a lot for me and my fiancée has done a lot for me as well so it was nice for everyone to get that sort of enjoyment.”

Enjoyment wasn’t always the first thing Treadwell looked for in his career. Being previously largely ignored by Dan McFarland was offset, however, by Andy Farrell’s approval. An adjustment in his thinking was required, he admits.

“My mentality has sort of changed, I used to put a lot of pressure on myself with outcomes and stuff like that where my fiancée actually said to me ‘just go and enjoy yourself,’ and I have been doing that and you do start to play well and it is enjoyable in that sense.

“I think it is all about consistency so if you are consistently playing well for your province you get the just deserts after.”

The mindset shift comes from professional advice, or anyone at all. He’s not at all worried about who he can tap into among his support network.

“I think when you put those tools there it would be foolish not to use them and tap in to something different,” he says.

“Sport at the elite level there are so many small margins where you can tap into different places and I think I have used as many resources as I can.

“It is obviously disappointing when you don’t get picked, you have to take that, digest it and move it into something positive.”