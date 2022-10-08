Cullen hails overseas influence as Leinster welcome Sharks

Ahead of tonight’s United Rugby Championship clash with Cell C Sharks at the RDS, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has spoken up for the benefits of importing players from outside the province.

During his own playing days with the Blues, Cullen enjoyed great success playing alongside southern hemisphere recruits such as Isa Nacewa, Rocky Elsom and Brad Thorn.

While Leinster’s academy system has been heralded both inside and outside of Ireland, Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins - natives of New Zealand and South Africa - were drafted into the senior squad for the 2022/23 season. Both players are named in the starting line-up for their second home game of the campaign and there is also a spot at tighthead prop for Samoan international Michael Ala’alatoa.

“First and foremost, you're not bringing people in for the sake of it. They have to bring something that you don't have and not just adding in terms of the playing piece. It’s the off-field stuff as well. Michael Ala'alatoa, he's had an unusual journey really. Samoan heritage, grew up in Australia, his brother plays for Australia,” Cullen remarked at yesterday’s press conference in the RDS.

“He didn't make it in the Waratahs for whatever reason and goes off to New Zealand and makes his way to the Crusaders via Manawatu. The Crusaders environment, we have a lot of respect for a lot of things that go on there.

"He adds hugely again, not just from the playing side but all the other bits that he adds. Overall, if you get the right people, I think they can add and have a very special contribution to the group because they just give you a different sense.”

Nevertheless, there is plenty of homegrown talent within their ranks and this evening will see Academy winger Rob Russell making his first start at the RDS following a previous outing against Munster at the Aviva Stadium. Senior internationals Jonathan Sexton and Will Connors also make welcome returns to the first 15 in their customary positions of out-half and openside flanker respectively.

The latter will be handed his first start for Leinster since January and only his fourth in more than two years. He has shown well in three appearances as a replacement during the early weeks of this term, however, and Cullen is confident he can get back to the levels he showed before being sidelined with a persistent knee injury.

“You saw it here a few weeks ago [against Benetton]. He’s on pretty early into the game, but Will's great. In terms of his defensive piece, it's the thing that stands out. In terms of his low tackling, ability to get off the line, the aggressive defence, he leads the line.

“He's worked hard to get back. The medics have worked hard in the background, so we just hope he gets a decent run of games. We're trying to manage some of that time up to now, but it's great to see him starting and I hope he goes well,” Cullen added.

Leinster: J O’Brien, J Larmour, R Henshaw, C Ngatai, R Russell; J Sexton, L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Baird, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, C Healy, V Abdaladze, J Ryan, R Ruddock, C Foley, R Byrne, G Ringrose.

Cell C Sharks: A Fassi; W Kok, RJ van Rensburg, B Tapuai, T Abrahams; B Chamberlain, Grant Williams; N Mchunu, K van Vuuren, T du Toit; J Basson, H Andrews; J Venter, D Richardson, S Notshe.

Replacements: D Jooste, D Bleuler, C Sadie, R Hugo, P Buthelezi, C Wright, N Fleurs, M Potgieter.