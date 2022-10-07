Sexton at 10, Ngatai at 12 as Leinster side named for Sharks 

Sexton at 10, Ngatai at 12 as Leinster side named for Sharks 

FROM THE START: Leinster's Johnny Sexton. ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 12:01
Cian Locke

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster side to face the Cell C Sharks on Sunday at the RDS Arena in the BKT United Rugby Championship (Kick-off: 5.05pm).

Johnny Sexton makes his first start of the campaign at ten, where he is partnered by Luke McGrath. 

Jimmy O'Brien starts at fullback, while Rob Russell makes his first RDS start on the left wing and Jordan Larmour starts on the right flank.

Charlie Ngatai, who plays at 12, will also start his first game at the RDS, sitting inside Robbie Henshaw.

With Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Michael Ala'alatoa in the front row and Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins behind them in the second row, it's the same front five that won in Belfast last weekend.

This week, Will Connors starts at openside flanker with Ryan Baird at six.

Jack Conan starts once again at eight. 

Leinster (v Cell C Sharks): J O'Brien; J Larmour, R Henshaw, C Ngatai, R Russell; J Sexton - CAPT L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala'alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Baird, W Connors, J Conan.

Replacements: J McKee, C Healy, V Abdaladze, J Ryan, R Ruddock, C Foley, R Byrne, G Ringrose.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).

Ulster (v Ospreys) : M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor - Capt, S Carter; N Timoney, J Murphy, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: D Moore, A Warwick, T O’Toole, F Bradshaw-Ryan, M Rea, D Shanahan, B Burns, A Sexton.

