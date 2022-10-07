Cheetahs boss expecting real test against 'proper outfit' Emerging Ireland 

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie says they have been impressed by the efforts of Emerging Ireland so far in South Africa, but the plan will be to ‘test their defence’ in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Fourie has unveiled a strong Cheetahs team to face the Irish, with three Springboks in Frans Steyn, Ruan Pienaar and Oupa Mohoje all named in the starting lineup.

The home team have been somewhat dividing their attention between preparing for Emerging Ireland, as well as next Friday’s other Toyota Challenge clash against USA National A, although there is no doubting the importance placed on Sunday’s outing.

“Emerging Ireland proved what they can do against Griquas, and also especially in the first 20 minutes against the Pumas,” Fourie told the Irish Examiner in an exclusive interview. “The Irish looked really good in terms of their detail and execution on attack. They’re a proper outfit and a very well-coached unit, so we’re expecting a big challenge on Sunday.

“Having said that, it’s important for us to be ready for the European Challenge Cup, and these games are really important for our preparation ahead of that tournament. We’ve got some difficult fixtures that we’ll face, so we want to be able to use this game against Emerging Ireland to build some confidence and to also look at different players. So we definitely won’t be lacking any motivation.”

Once again, the visitors are set to be faced with soaring temperatures at altitude in a game that kicks off at 1pm local time, while this Cheetahs team should certainly provide the biggest test of the tour so far.

Although the hosts are without seven players who are unavailable due to injury, there is some real experience throughout the side, with double World Cup winner Frans Steyn set to offer a real physical threat at inside centre.

“For us, it’s also about improving on our last game against the Bulls,” Fourie warned. “We defended quite well, but we lacked on attack, and so we’ll be aiming to look after the ball a lot better and go through the phases to apply more pressure on the opposition defence. Set piece is one of our strengths, but we lost three or four lineouts last time out, so we want to also improve there so that we can get front-foot ball and test the Irish defence.”

Fourie said they had identified Munster man Jack Crowley as one of the real threats from Emerging Ireland, but he reiterated how impressed they’d been by the overall cohesion of the visitors.

“We expect them to field the strongest team available, and we saw what some of their players were able to do against Griquass. They’ve impressed me with their variation on attack, and the ball movement between forwards and backs. The passing skills throughout the team is at a really high level.

“They’re also good at the breakdown and get good quick ball to play from, so that makes them even more difficult to defend against. So we’ll need to be sharp on defence, also because from their first-phase attack they ask quite a lot of questions, and on a lot of plays they look to strike straight from a lineout or scrum, so that will be a challenge we’ll have to be ready for.

“We need to look at them as a whole, their collective attack is really good with little flick passes and good running lines from their forwards. He (Crowley) is an excellent link player and an organiser for the team, but they’re a very dangerous unit as a whole," Fourie concluded.

Cheetahs team - 15 Cohen Jasper, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Britz, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Tapiwa Mafura, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Ruan Pienaar; 1 Schalk Ferreira, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 3 Marne Coetzee, 4 Rynier Bernardo, 5 Victor Sekekete (C), 6 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Friedle Olivier, 8 Oupa Mohoje.

Replacements: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Sibabalo Qomo, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Enver Brandt.