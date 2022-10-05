RTÉ will broadcast eight Heineken Champions Cup games this season

RTÉ will broadcast one Heineken Champions Cup match per round in the upcoming season, including the final. The new deal will run for two seasons until the end of the 2023/24 season
DEFENDING CHAMPS: La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara speaks to the media after last season's Champions Cup final. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 10:46
TJ Galvin

RTÉ will broadcast one Heineken Champions Cup match per round in the upcoming season, including the final.

The new deal will run for two seasons until the end of the 2023/24 season. 

RTÉ have confirmed that they will show two of Leinster and Munster's Champions Cup pool games this season.

The agreement sees RTÉ providing live free-to-air coverage of eight games per season across 2022-2024, one from each round.

RTÉ have confirmed that it will broadcast the following games live and free-to-air on RTÉ Two television and on RTÉ Player in 2022/2023:

Sunday December 11: 3.15pm KO Round One: Munster v Toulouse. 

Friday December 16: 8pm KO Round Two: Leinster v Gloucester.

Saturday January 14: 3.15pm KO Round Three: Munster v Northampton Saints. 

Saturday January 21: 3.15pm KO Round Four: Leinster v Racing 92.

RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of one game from each subsequent round up to and including the final in Dublin on Saturday May 20, 2023.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “The Heineken Champions Cup is a tournament that is much loved and followed by fans throughout the country. This agreement enables us to deliver live free-to-air coverage of the tournament over the next two seasons and to host broadcast the final this season which takes place in Dublin in May”.

RTÉ will also continue to cover the Heineken Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio 1.

