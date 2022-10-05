Gavin Coombes close to return as Alex Kendellen ruled out

Munster’s reliance on their rising academy stars could continue at Connacht on Friday night after Graham Rowntree was forced to plan without Simon Zebo, Liam Coombes and Alex Kendellen for the first interprovincial derby of the season.

The Reds could welcome back forwards Gavin Coombes and Jean Kleyn for the BKT United Rugby Championship clash in Galway after both forwards were cleared to return to training following injuries but wing Zebo has been ruled out with a calf injury, wing/centre Coombes has succumbed to a hamstring problem and back-rower Kendellen will “remain sidelined for the upcoming BKT URC rounds” following a meeting with an independent concussion consultant.