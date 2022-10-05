Mike Prendergast preaches patience for new Munster approach

Munster's new coaching team has been preaching patience from supporters almost from the day they got together in pre-season with a mission to overhaul the way the Reds think, train and play.

After four weeks of the new BKT United Rugby Championship campaign it is easy to see why they have been urging caution. Three games in and though Graham Rowntree’s players have finally delivered a victory, a 21-5 win over Zebre Parma last Saturday in Cork, the manner of their performances ahead of this Friday’s visit to derby rivals Connacht has done little to suggest Munster are on the immediate cusp of great deeds.

Yet while attack coach Mike Prendergast is as frustrated as his colleagues by the high error counts, poor command of basic skills and the struggle to set the right tone at the breakdown, he is prepared to stay patient.

The churn of players deployed over the first three games has not helped Munster’s cause with injuries and the loss of nine players to the Emerging Ireland squad currently on tour in South Africa forcing head coach Rowntree’s hand in selection.

Throw in the attempt to bed in new systems in both attack and by Denis Leamy in defence while imposing a very different, higher-intensity training model to what has become habitual over the past five seasons or more under different managements and there are bound to be teething problems.

Which is why the former scrum-half and latterly Racing 92 assistant is ready to extend his forgiveness for a variety of sins for a little while longer.

“Yeah, you do because you’re changing the philosophy in a way,” Prendergast said on Tuesday. “You’re not changing everything but there’s certain parts and certain aspects that you’re changing, and you’re just trying to change habits as well.

"As I said over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had different individuals, different players playing, so you’re trying to get all the coaching into all those individuals and there’s a lot there. As I alluded to, there’s 41 (players) already and you get guys coming back from the tour next week and guys coming back from injuries.

“We’ve a couple of top-quality players who are out injured at the moment as well, and international players on top of that. So, that will wrap up everything as well.

“From a coaching perspective, and us as a staff, we realise that, and we know that it’s going to take time and we have to be patient to a certain point. But we do see green shoots and if we can eradicate those handling errors, and two or three of those passes stick, that can have a different view on some performances.”

Where and when that certain point described by Prendergast arrives is a key question but the attack coach suggested it will only come when Rowntree is able to field a more consistent starting line-up.

“I’d imagine (settled selection) in a few weeks. In a week or two the boys that are on tour will be coming back. We’ve a couple of guys coming back from injury. Then at the start of November your internationals go away, that’s going to be a bit more challenging as well.

“There's no timeframe there. Me as a coach and us as a coaching staff, we're going to improve every player and try and make our depth chart as good as we can so I wouldn't actually put a timeframe on it.

"As we said before, Rome wasn't built in a day. It is going to take a bit of time. But as I said, we need to be better at what we're doing in terms of our progression. But we do see green shoots there.”

Some of those green shoots were to be seen in the impacts made last Saturday by a quartet of academy players. Debutant Conor Philips and Pat Campbell started on the wings and looked assured in the absence of six more experienced back-three players.

Replacement lock Edwin Edogbo, a week on from his senior bow at Dragons, and another debutant in 18-year-old back-rower Ruadhan Quinn, who became Munster’s youngest player of the professional era when he came off the bench against Zebre, both made impressive contributions that caught Prendergast’s eye in particular.

“Huge impact, huge energy, especially in contact is where I’ve been most impressed with them, in that close contact. I know Ruadhan was out on the edge a couple of times but in terms of that close contact, winning those collisions, because at the end of the day the game is about winning collisions and creating quick ball.

“So they’ve got a big, huge enthusiasm and energy for such young lads and it’s great to have them and you’ve nine young lads in South Africa as well on tour who are going to come back energetic so there is that excitement and that avenue that we’re looking down at the moment and we can see that there is green shoots coming for sure.”