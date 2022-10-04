Emerging Ireland side named for second clash

Emerging Ireland have named an entirely new starting fifteen for Wednesday's clash with Currie Cup champions the Pumas in Bloomfontein.
Emerging Ireland started their Toyota Challenge campaign with a 54-7 victory over the Griquas on Sunday and will take on the Pumas on Wednesday afternoon in Bloemfontein (4pm Irish Time).
Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast will captain the side.
Munster's John Hodnett takes the No.7 jersey with Leinster's James Culhane in the number eight slot. Cormac Izuchukwu and Brian Deeny are named at lock with Callum Reid, and Munster duo Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa named the front row.
Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery will steer the team from half-back with Cathal Forde and new Munster recruit Antoine Frisch in midfield. Ethan McIlroy is joined in the back field by Sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith.
The replacements named are Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Wycherley, Sam Illo, Tom Ahern, David McCann, Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly.
The match will be streamed live on irishrugby.ie at 4.00pm (Irish time)
15. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby); 14. Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch), 13. Antoine Frisch (Munster), 12. Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians), 11. Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf); 10. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch), 9. Michael McDonald (Ulster); 1. Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), 2. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), 3. Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon); 4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch), 5. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf); 6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) (c), 7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), 8. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD).
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), 17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster), 18. Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers), 19. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), 20. David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge), 21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf), 22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), 23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution).
Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)
Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time)