Fit-again Gavin Coombes in line for Munster return, Rowntree says

Munster could welcome back Gavin Coombes and Jean Kleyn for this Friday’s trip to Connacht after both forwards were cleared to return to training.

Head coach Graham Rowntree signalled a possible return for Ireland back-row Coombes following Munster’s first win of the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign over Zebre last Saturday evening.

Coombes, who impressed for Ireland this summer on tour to New Zealand with standout, non-Test performances against the Maori All Blacks, is yet to start this season having sustained a groin injury but the 24-year-old took a full part in Munster’s pre-game preparations at Musgrave Park at the weekend and served as a water carrier during the 21-5 victory.

As to his availability for selection for the season’s first interprovincial URC derby, Rowntree had said: “We’ll see. Certainly he’s fit now.

“He’s important for us. We’ll make that decision at the start of the week. He’s certainly fitter than he was. If he’s going to be ready for Friday night I’ll make that decision at the start of the week.”

Munster on Tuesday reported good news for Coombes, saying the Skibbereen native was returning to full training this week, as is second row Kleyn, who has completed his return to play protocols having sustained a concussion in the round two loss at Dragons on September 25.

Back rower Alex Kendellen has also completed his return-to-play protocols for a concussion sustained in week one at Cardiff but Munster said the former Ireland Under-20 captain who had been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa as a result, will be given more time to recover.

Kendellen has met with an independent concussion consultant will continue to be monitored by the medical department, meaning he will “remain sidelined for the upcoming BKT URC rounds”, Munster said in their squad update.

Rowntree’s three-quarter options have also been reduced for the Galway game with Simon Zebo ruled out with a calf injury and Liam Coombes also sitting out the trip with a hamstring issue. Fellow wings Keith Earls (thigh) and Andrew Conway (knee) are also sidelined alongside forwards Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Kelly (head), RG Snyman (knee).