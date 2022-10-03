Munster frustrated as they fail to make dominance count despite first win

MUNSTER 21 ZEBRE 5

A first win of the season can do wonders for morale but as Munster look towards a tricky month ahead in the BKT United Rugby Championship, Graham Rowntree knows there is still plenty of improvement to be made before his side looks like play-off contenders.

The head coach spoke of his delight and his frustration in the same breath in Cork on Saturday evening following his first victory as the boss that saw Munster ruthlessly exploit Zebre Parma’s injury-hit backline and desperately poor lineout to take a strong first-half lead but then revert to early-season type in a sloppy, scoreless second period that failed to produce the bonus point their dominance of possession and territory should have delivered.

Apprehensive was the word used by captain and man of the match Peter O’Mahony to encapsulate his side’s error-laden performance that continued familiar problems from the away defeats at Cardiff and Dragon in rounds one and two.

Zebre were more forgiving and none more so than their hooker Giampietro Ribaldi who suffered the ignominy of a half-time substitution as seven lineouts went astray in an opening 40 that saw opposite number Niall Scannell touch down two driving maul tries and tighthead prop Keynan Knox barge over from close range, all converted by Ben Healy to hand the home side a comfortable 21-0 interval lead.

So far so good but Rowntree saw old habits return after the break and Zebre the only team to trouble the scoreboard with a Luciano Pani try five minutes into the second half. The try bonus point did not arrive and the head coach admitted his side had missed something of an open goal.

That victory was still secured was cause for celebration after a stuttering start to the campaign, yet upcoming opponents will not be as generous as Saturday’s visitors to Musgrave Park.

This Friday’s visit to Galway and a reunion with Connacht is the first of three interprovincial derbies slated for October while the other game will be a similarly exacting challenge when the Bulls come snorting into Thomond Park the following weekend. There follows a trip to Dublin to face Leinster in Aviva Stadium before a testing month is rounded out with a visit to Limerick from Ulster.

So while the weight has been lifted from Munster shoulders, Rowntree acknowledged there will be no let-up in his messaging from the first two winless weeks of the campaign. Following a passive first defeat to Dragons in seven seasons the previous weekend, he had asked for a response from his players both in training and on game day.

“I got the reaction,” Rowntree said of his squad, “I just didn’t get it consistently.

“There’s a lot of things in our game, we’re pushing a lot of new things in our game and there’s a lot of difference in the way we’re training so we’ve just got to keep driving that, driving the standards.

“It’s undeniable what we need to do better. The lads know it. It’s ball retention, looking after the ball, cherishing the ball.”

Those new training methods being implemented by the head coach and the strategic developments instilled by incoming assistants Mike Prendergast in attack and Denis Leamy in defence were not the reason for the fall-off in accuracy around the game’s basics, Rowntree insisted but “coincidental”.

Even the lineout dominance on both sides of the ball spearheaded by O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne was far from consistent as the head coach accepted Munster had missed the open goal of a five-point return from the game.

“Yes it does, it does. And then we go and lose two of our own lineouts through our own inaccuracy when we’d got them camped in their own 22 and we go and lose our own lineout and we need to look at that as well.”

URC chiefs will need to take note of a first half that took an agonising 55 minutes to complete. The injuries to both Zebre centres and one of their replacements did not help but the reset scrums and lengthy deliberations between referee AJ Jacobs and his TMO Sean Brickell were interminable. Yet it was not the only facet of the game that irked the Munster boss.

“It was frustrating, but you've got to crack on,” Rowntree said. “We showed some good game control, our set-piece was in good nick, our maul in particular, and then the second half became fractured, stop-start, injuries, and was littered with our own errors, our own controllable errors.

“I wanted more from that second half, more points. I wanted more from our territory and possession in midfield, we needed more points.”

It is not going to get any easier, starting this Friday when, despite Connacht’s three-loss start to the new campaign, Rowntree is expecting a continuation of difficult recent times for his players in Galway, the exception being a 16-10 win at the Sportsground in January 2021 that slipped the former forwards coach’s mind on Saturday night.

“It’s always a big night going up there. It’s an interpro, we’ve not won up there since 2019 by my recollection. We lost there on New Year’s Day this year and they played really well that day, they forced us into making a lot of errors.

“So it was always going to be tough but now their record going into this game and their new (4G) pitch and all that wrapped up, it’s going to be an even tougher ask for us.”

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Phillips, M Fekitoa, D Goggin (R Scannell, 60), P Campbell; B Healy (J Carbery, 50), C Casey (C Murray, 50); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman, 50), N Scannell (S Buckley, 50), K Knox (S Archer, 45); F Wycherley (E Edogbo, 57), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony - captain, Jack O’Sullivan (R Quinn, 73).

ZEBRE PARMA: R Kriel; P Bruno, E Cronjé (F Smith Jr, 12; N Casilio, 37 - HIA), E Lucchin – captain (L Pani, 30), J Trulla; T Eden, A Fusco; J Pitinari (L Rizzoli, 53), G Ribaldi (L Bigi, h-t), I Neculai (M Nocera, 53); G Venditti, L Krumov; D Ruggeri, MJ Pelser (I Bianchi, h-t), T Fox-Matamua (J Furno, 59).

Yellow card: G Venditti 24-34.

Referee: AJ Jacobs (South Africa).