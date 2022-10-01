Munster back to winning ways after fast start sees off Zebre

MUNSTER 21 ZEBRE PARMA 5

Munster finally got the Graham Rowntree era up and running with a first victory on Saturday as they dispatched Zebre Parma in Cork in round three of the BKT United Rugby Championship, despite failing to convert their dominance into a try bonus point.

Returning home for the first time this season following back-to-back defeats in Wales to Cardiff and then Dragons, the new head coach had asked for a positive reaction from the squad following two sloppy performances and Peter O’Mahony’s side delivered in this home opener of the URC season in front 6,485 supporters at Musgrave Park.

A first-half double from hooker Niall Scannell, both from a dominant lineout maul, and a close-range try from his front-row partner Keynan Knox, all converted by Ben Healy gave Munster a 21-0 half-time lead.

But the Reds failed to add a fourth try in a second half they lost 5-0 following Lorenzo Pani’s 45th minute try to suggest these are still very early days for the new coaching ticket.

Zebre had posed a potential threat after pushing both Leinster and Sharks close on home ground in their opening games and started the game above their hosts on the early-season league table after scoring two try bonus points in addition to their losing BPs.

Yet they had not beaten Munster in 17 attempts and a first victory quickly went beyond their grasp as the home side came out firing from the first whistle.

Zebre’s misfiring lineout did them no favours in a terrible first half for hooker Giampietro Ribaldo who lost seven of his own throws, O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne giving him nightmares throughout a first 40 minutes that took 55 minutes to complete due to injury delays, protracted scrummaging resets and lengthy TMO deliberations.

Nor were they able to recover from the loss of both their centres to injury, Erich Cronje in the 12th minute and captain Enrico Lucchin on the half-hour. In truth, though, the Italians saw very little ball as Munster controlled the opening period.

Hooker Scannell opened the scoring on eight minutes, Knox’s converted try on 18 minutes doubling the lead and Munster were over the tryline again five minutes later only for Jack O’Donoghue to have a try disallowed as the TMO saw separation between hand and ball in the flanker’s attempt to ground the ball.

It made little difference as play was taken back for a Munster penalty, the driving maul too strong for a visiting pack that had lost flanker Gabriel Venditti to the sin bin for what referee AJ Jacobs deemed a “cynical offside”.

Scannell’s second came on 26 minutes with the conversion again dispatched by Healy for the final score of the first half in which nothing went right for Zebre.

With a 21-0 half-time lead, and an opening period in which Munster had barely been stretched, it was the visitors who started the second half strongest, Lorenzo Pani taking advantage of a wickedly bouncing ball kicked ahead into the in-goal area which wrong-footed Healy and allowed the replacement back to pounce for his side’s first try five minutes after the restart.

Zebre had come from behind in each of their opening games to give both Leinster and Sharks scares but there would not be a third comeback. Fly-half Tiff Eden missed the conversion and his side could do little to get back on the front foot after that.

Munster were again dominant but it was not a vintage display and the home backline was barely engaged though there were encouraging if fleeting signs of the potential of academy wings Pat Campbell and debutant Conor Philips with Cobh teenager Edwin Edogbo making his second appearance off the bench in as many weeks to replace lock Fineen Wycherley.

There was also a debut for 18-year-old back-rower Ruadhan Quinn on 73 minutes, a Senior Schools Cup winner last May with Crescent College Comprehensive who became Munster’s youngest player of the professional era.

At the other end of the spectrum there was a 250th appearance for tighthead replacement Stephen Archer and first run of the season for Conor Murray but for all the changes from the Munster bench, the home side stayed scoreless in the second half and still in need of a try bonus point.

The frustration got the better of O’Mahony after the ball was ripped from his grasp by wing Jacopo Trulla as Munster finally threatened out wide and tempers flared but though the failure to claim a bonus point was regrettable, the victory was the important factor.

Tougher challenges will come, not least with a trip to Galway to face Connacht next Friday night but Munster and Rowntree will travel with the confidence of team that has returned to winning ways.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Phillips, M Fekitoa, D Goggin (R Scannell, 60), P Campbell; B Healy (J Carbery, 50), C Casey (C Murray, 50); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman, 50), N Scannell (S Buckley, 50), K Knox (S Archer, 45); F Wycherley (E Edogbo, 57), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony - captain, Jack O’Sullivan (R Quinn, 73).

ZEBRE PARMA: R Kriel; P Bruno, E Cronjé (F Smith Jr, 12; N Casilio, 37 - HIA), E Lucchin – captain (L Pani, 30), J Trulla; T Eden, A Fusco; J Pitinari (L Rizzoli, 53), G Ribaldi (L Bigi, h-t), I Neculai (M Nocera, 53); G Venditti, L Krumov; D Ruggeri, MJ Pelser (I Bianchi, h-t), T Fox-Matamua (J Furno, 59).

Yellow card: G Venditti 24-34.

Referee: AJ Jacobs (South Africa).