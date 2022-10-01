Munster already in must-win territory against Zebre

Three weeks into the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign and Munster are already in must-win territory as they welcome Zebre Parma to Musgrave Park, Cork, on Saturday evening (5:05pm).

Two defeats in a row away from home have set alarm bells outside the walls of Munster’s High Performance Centre but even head coach Graham Rowntree could do with relieving some of the mounting external pressure by delivering a win that would validate the progress he is seeing on the training pitch.

Losses at Cardiff and last Sunday to the Dragons in Newport are all supporters can go on and the error-strewn performances and breakdown passivity seen in both have not made for easy watches. And while Saturday’s visitors would not ordinarily cause concern, their sparkling displays in narrow defeats to both Leinster and Sharks have given plenty of pause for thought.

“They’ve been entertaining,” Rowntree said of Zebre. “They’ve scored some tries at home. They’re coming over here full of confidence. They’ve had two very good performances, playing a very quick brand of rugby. We’ve seen you can’t kick poorly against them and give them too much free ball. I’ve been really impressed.”

A reaction from Munster is required, even if new systems are still bedding in and old habits have been difficult to cast off. Yet some things do not change as the new boss reminded his players this week.

“It’s still a breakdown. There are still tacklers in a breakdown, there’s still a duty as a ball carrier about your entry into that breakdown and what you do with the ball, and guys still need removing. But there is a reaction speed that needs working on. As we play more rugby, I’m hoping that reaction speed improves.”

Tadhg Beirne is set for his first start of the season as Munster turn to academy wings Conor Philips and Patrick Campbell in the back three and tighthead prop Keynan Knox in the four changes from last weekend’s side.

Phillips, 22, will make his senior debut in a back three also featuring Young Munster clubmate Campbell, 20, and full-back Mike Haley. There is also a positional switch in midfield with Dan Goggin moving to inside centre and Malakai Fekitoa starting at 13.

Craig Casey starts at number nine on his 50th Munster appearance, once again alongside fly-half Ben Healy, with fellow scrum-half Conor Murray poised for his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Also on the bench is first-year academy back-row Ruadhan Quinn, 18, a Senior Schools Cup winner last year with Crescent, who is set to become the youngest player to appear in a competitive fixture for Munster in the professional era.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Phillips, M Fekitoa, D Goggin, P Campbell; B Healy, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, K Knox; F Wycherley, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony - captain, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell.

ZEBRE PARMA: R Kriel; P Bruno, E Cronjé, E Lucchin - captain, J Trulla; T Eden, A Fusco; J Pitinari, G Ribaldi, I Neculai; G Venditti, L Krumov; D Ruggeri, MJ Pelser, T Fox-Matamua.

Replacements: L Bigi, L Rizzoli, M Nocera, J Furno, I Bianchi, N Casilio, F Smith Jr, L Pani.

Referee: AJ Jacobs (South Africa).