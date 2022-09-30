Casey signs three-year deal as Munster tie down futures of key young talents

Munster have tied down the future of Craig Casey, with the 23-year old signing a new three-year deal with the province.

Casey is one of five new contracts in the senior squad, with fellow key young talents Shane Daly and Josh Wycherley signing two-year contract extensions.

Alex Kendellen, who advanced to the senior ranks at the beginning of the season on a new two-year deal, has extended his contract further to remain with the province until at least July 2025.

28-year-old Mike Haley, a fixture at full-back for Munster since his arrival from Sale Sharks in 2018, has also put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

Scrum-half Casey has played in 49 games for the province. The 23-year-old Shannon native, won Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and served as vice-captain of the Ireland U20s squad that won the Grand Slam.

In addition to 38 games over the last two seasons and five Ireland caps, he was voted Young Player of the Year in 2021.

Daly and Wycherley are currently on tour with the Emerging Ireland squad, while Kendellen, who was meant to travel to South Africa as well, is going through his return to play protocols back at Munster's HPC at UL.