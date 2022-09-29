Bundee Aki handed 8-week ban, out of at least two November tests

The Connacht centre was dismissed in South Africa last weekend. 
Bundee Aki handed 8-week ban, out of at least two November tests

BANNED: Bundee Aki of Connacht is shown a red card by referee Gianluca Gnecchi during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Connacht at Stellenbosch in South Africa. 

Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 15:36
PA Staff

Bundee Aki will miss Ireland’s autumn internationals against South Africa and Fiji as he received an eight-week ban following his red card for Connacht last weekend.

The centre was given his marching orders for a dangerous shoulder-to-head clearout on Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla on the hour mark of their United Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.

Before leaving the field, however, Aki remonstrated with the referee about the decision so his dissent has been factored into the length of his suspension by the judicial officer overseeing the process.

Aki will miss at least five URC rounds for his province and two of three Ireland Tests in November but he could return to face Australia if he completes the head contact process coaching intervention.

Aki’s challenge on Senatla was declared “reckless” by the judicial officer and fell within mid-range on the scale of seriousness but his arguing with the official carried an entry point sanction of 10 weeks.

A URC statement said: “The judicial officer then considered if there were any mitigating factors and found that the player’s acceptance that he had committed an act of foul play (during the off-field disciplinary process), expression of remorse, apologies to both the opposing player and referee, and willingness to engage with his club coaching staff on a plan to address this issue, were relevant mitigating factors. These mitigating factors warranted a reduction in the sanction of four weeks.

“The player’s previous suspensions for red cards in 2019 and 2021 for foul play involving head contact, as well as his suspension and warning for previous conduct relating to interactions with referees, were considered aggravating factors, which the judicial officer decided warranted a further two weeks of sanction.

“As a result the player will be suspended for a period of eight weeks. Should the player complete the coaching intervention programme then the sanction will be reduced by one week.” Bundee Aki will miss Ireland’s autumn internationals against South Africa and Fiji as he received an eight-week ban following his red card for Connacht last weekend.

More in this section

Johnny Sexton 19/9/2022 Johnny Sexton's last season to get going in Belfast on Friday night
Colomiers v Munster - European Cup 1998 Three former players take legal action against the IRFU
Ted Hill file photo Worcester players left in limbo on their futures after confusion over contracts
<p>NEW DUTIES: Max Deegan. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

Max Deegan to captain Emerging Ireland in tour opener against Griquas

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.215 s