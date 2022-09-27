Keith Earls to be monitored on hamstring injury after Dragons withdrawal 

Munster will have to plan without a number of players for this Friday's visit of the Zebre to Musgrave Park (Kick-off 5.05pm)
Keith Earls - who was withdrawn early due to a hamstring issue in the first half of the away loss to the Dragons in Wales last weekend - will be assessed by the Munster medical team at the High-Performance Centre at UL this week.
Peter O'Mahony is due to return to training later this week after picking up an ankle knock, prompting worries that Graham Rowntree may be without his captain for this weekend's fixture.
Second-row Jean Kleyn, also a casualty in the opening half on Sunday, is to go through the return to play protocols after leaving the field with a concussion.
Rowntree will have to do without the nine members of his squad who are unavailable due to their Emerging Ireland commitments, but Alex Kendellen is now to stay with the province after pulling out of the tour to complete his own return to play protocols.
The province are set to welcome Rory Scannell back into squad training this week after the centre recovered from a nose injury.
Gavin Coombes and Andrew Conway remain out of contention, as do ACL tear victims RG Snyman and Jack Daly.
- Thomas Ahern
- Diarmuid Barron
- Jack Crowley
- Shane Daly
- Antoine Frisch
- John Hodnett
- Calvin Nash
- Roman Salanoa
- Josh Wycherley