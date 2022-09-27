Finding a replacement for Stuart Lancaster will be no easy task

Maybe the biggest compliment Leinster paid Stuart Lancaster was made on day one. The term ‘senior coach’ wasn’t really part of the rugby lexicon until the Englishman rocked up in Dublin. It was essentially created just for him.

Not the head coach but not an assistant either, it was a masterclass in semantics and perception, but trying to find someone to step into his shoes when the former English boss has left such a unique imprint will be no easy task.

Lancaster made the point yesterday that the timing will help. Post-World Cup is the time when coaches tend to appear on the job circuit like a cluster of thirsty animals at a watering hole and Leinster are a club with a high standing.

Attracting Andrew Goodman away from the hugely successful Crusaders operation over the summer was just the latest example of the operation’s wider appeal but what of the list of possible candidates already in the building?

Johnny Sexton has poured cold water on the prospects of a move into coaching after his playing career but the Leinster and Ireland talisman has a mind that will not be easily lost to the game and some of Leo Cullen’s assistants might fancy a promotion while they’re at it.

“Robyn McBryde, Andrew Goodman, people like that, they could easily want to do it,” said Lancaster when pressed on the internal possibilities. “We’ve not discussed it obviously because it’s only just come out really. Johnny is going to be full on.

“He’s full-on wanting to win with Leinster and win a World Cup with Ireland so I think the last thing on his mind at the moment is thinking he’s going to become to head coach of Leinster. And rightly so. As a player you have to be focused on being a player.

“But yeah, internally it could happen. The good thing is from Leinster’s point of view there’s plenty of time now to go out there, look around and see what’s the best structure and the best environment and if I can help in any way I will.”