Worcester suspended from all competitions after failing to meet RFU deadline

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect after they failed to meet a RFU deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll
Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 17:27
Andrew Baldock

Worcester have been suspended from all competitions with immediate effect after they failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club’s monthly payroll.

The RFU also wanted evidence of a “credible plan to take the club forward” by 5pm on Monday.

But the crisis-hit Warriors have not responded to those requests, and their season has now been plunged into cold storage, with Worcester men’s and women’s teams both suspended.

Worcester are burdened by debts totalling more than £25million, including at least £6m in unpaid tax, amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset-stripping the club.

