Dan McFarland lauds Johnny Sexton before potential final game in Belfast

Ahead of hosting Leinster this weekend in the United Rugby Championship, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland found it difficult to cut himself off from a riff on Johnny Sexton as he prepares for what could be the last-ever time he plays in Belfast.

“He’s got to be one of the most influential players in world rugby over the last decade. He has to be,” said the Englishman.

Placing Sexton’s career in context, he stated that Leinster have been, “One of the top two most successful clubs over the last decade. He has been number 10, it’s the most important position on the field.

“He’s been a part, a stalwart of an attack that’s been transformational. Certainly in Irish rugby.

“When he was working with Joe Schmidt there was a very particularly way of playing, a dominant way and he led that. Now, working with Stuart and working with Andy Farrell, they play a different style that he is instrumental in that.

“There are small nuances. The way that they have played has changed, but he has been at the centre of that. And you can see how instrumental he is, because of how well it works when he is running it.”

He explained, “Someone said to me the other day that right at the top level, he has the capacity to spot space in the maelstrom that is international rugby that not many 10s have. It just does not happen very often. Space does not appear on the pitch at international level very often.

“He is able to spot it and exploit it in what is an extremely complicated sport.

“So definitely, he has been one of the most influential players in world rugby over the last ten years. I’m talking as if he is retiring! He has a chunk to go.”

The start of any new campaign can be chaotic and as a result of Ulster’s travel arrangements, they did not arrive back from Saturday’s 55-39 win over Scarlets until Sunday evening.

As outstanding as John Cooney’s 30-point haul was, the leaking of tries is a concern for everyone on the coaching ticket, and McFarland was only half-joking when he said that forwards coach Roddy Grant wished to do a little corrective work during the long wait in the car park.

For now, they have Leinster coming and a full house expected in the Kingspan Stadium for what is, “One of the biggest games of the year, if not THE biggest games of the year in terms of interest, in the fact it is a home game for us.

“We are playing, patently, the best team over the last ten years in our league. A team that play really good rugby.

“They will test us both sides of the ball. We have been tested a fair bit in different ways over the last two weeks but I think Leinster bring an all-round game that will test all aspects of our game. It’ll be a good barometer. I think it’s just the game itself. I look forward to seeing how it will go.”

Two wins over Leinster last year may pull their tails also, but McFarland is duty-bound to play down such sentiments.

“Without being in their camp, I expect the barometer for them is how they perform on a week to week basis. So losing to us it would have stung. Of course it would have stung, they don’t like to lose games,” he said.

“Do I think it’s going to be the biggest motivator for them coming up here? No. I think they want to win a game away from home against an interpro rival. We have had good contests over the last number of years, they have been exciting games and that will be a big focus for them.”