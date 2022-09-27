Rugby must come down hard on dissent like Aki's, says refs chief

Dissent like that shown by Bundee Aki towards a referee at the weekend should be treated in the harshest possibly way, BKT United Rugby Championship referees’ boss Tappe Henning has said.

Ireland centre Aki was red-carded after coming on as a replacement for Connacht against URC champions Stormers in Stellenbosch on Saturday having made shoulder to head contact with Seabelo Senatla as the wing was crouched over tackled player John Porch.

Aki had made contact at high speed to clean out Senatla and left the Stormers head coach John Dobson fearing for his wing’s ability to play again in the near future. Yet when referee Gianluca Gnecchi, acting following a TMO referral, issued a red card to the Connacht star, the centre did not go quietly. Aki remonstrated with the official and continued to complain about the decision with the fourth official.

Speaking to media yesterday, Head of Match Officials Tappe Henning said there was some empathy with players who believed they had made the correct actions and were reacting in emotional moments but he expected excessive reactions to be dealt with by the mandatory independent disciplinary hearings that follow red-card decisions.

“Referees understand that players believe they are correct in their execution and what they want to do,” Henning said. “Players understand that, if the referee deems something is a red-card offence, it has a huge impact on their team and they are emotional. In those situations, you don’t need referees to overact.

“If it exceeds the limit and starts becoming directed at the match officials, (accusing them of) incompetence or directly aiming at the ability of the referee and their decision-making we expect the referees to draw the line and say: ‘Bundee, we’ve had enough. I know you’re disappointed'.

“I thought Gianluca was very smart in how he said ‘I explained’ and asked the captain to deal with the player, just to diffuse the situation.

“If it gets worse than that then the referee will definitely act. I’m pretty sure that in the disciplinary process, I’ve seen many times how the disciplinary hearing makes mention of the player accepting the decision of the match official on the day.

“In this case, I’m pretty sure that the disciplinary hearing will probably give its attention to that, I don’t want to say what they should do but I’ve seen examples where it was addressed.

“It comes into consideration when the sanction is being reached.

“Players know that poor behaviour towards the match official when such a big decision is being made can lead to a different sanction in terms of weeks.

“To sum up, we don’t want referees to overreact when they realise the player with adrenaline in the heat of the moment says something that two minutes later he’ll be sorry about. I’m pretty sure Bundee, when he was back in his seat, was saying ‘actually I am in trouble here’.

“At that moment, he would have defended with his life because he’s part of a team and realises he’s let his team down, he tries to defend it.

“If we sense it is becoming a problem and we’ll send out a message to the clubs first that match officials will not tolerate it and it’s a club problem. If it comes on to the field, we as match officials will deal with it in the harshest way.”