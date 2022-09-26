Leinster confirm Stuart Lancaster's switch to Racing 92

Stuart Lancaster’s move from Leinster to Racing 92 next season has been confirmed by the Irish province.

Reports linking the former England head coach with the Top 14 move have gathered pace in recent times with the French media stating late last week that the Leinster senior coach had penned a four-year deal.

He has been with Leinster six years this month.

"Stuart has been a brilliant asset to Leinster Rugby since he joined us in 2016,” said head coach Leo Cullen. “He has helped us to grow at all levels, both through his work with the senior team and his willingness to get involved with underage teams as well as clubs around the province, where he is always so generous with his time.

"I think there has always been a realisation that Stuart would move on to a new challenge at some stage. For that reason, we feel fortunate to have had him here for as long as we have, and we wish him, his wife Nina and kids Sophie and Dan the very best in their next adventure with Racing 92 in France.

"We have had some great days together and, on a personal level, Stu has been an incredible support. We will all miss him but I am very excited and enthused to go on and try to achieve further success this season as a group."

Leinster were Heineken Champions Cup winners in 2018 but claiming a second title will be top of Lancaster’s agenda – and everyone else at Leinster – before his departure or he will leave with a sense that the team didn’t claim the sort of success desired during his time in Dublin.

"I will be eternally grateful to Leo, Mick and Guy and the whole Leinster organisation for the opportunity they gave me and my family back in 2016,” Lancaster said. "Initially it was for just one season and here I am entering my seventh and that is a reflection on all the players past and present I have worked with and the people of Leinster and Ireland who have made me and my family feel so welcome.

"I have always wanted to challenge myself as a coach in different ways and the opportunity to coach in France at a club like Racing 92 is an exciting one and I will look forward to that challenge when it comes.

"In the meantime, I really want to give everything to the whole of Leinster Rugby and the supporters in the next eight months as I feel we have more to come as we drive towards the exciting challenge ahead both in the URC and in Europe."