Kendellen, Frawley out of Emerging Ireland tour through injury

Kendellen will now complete his return to play process with Munster 
STAYING AT HOME: Alex Kendellen is one of four players ruled out of the tour. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 19:36
Shane Donovan

Ciaran Frawley has been ruled out of Emerging Ireland's tour to South Africa having sustained an injury in Leinster's clash with Bennetton, while Munster’s Alex Kendellen and Leinster’s Alex Soroka have also both been ruled out of travelling to Bloemfontein. 

Kendellen will now complete his return to play process with the southern province.

Caolin Blade also picked up an injury playing for Connacht against the Stormers on Saturday, meaning there are four players named on the original squad who will not travel. 

They have been replaced by Leinster’s Ben Murphy, who was a member of the 2020 U20s Six Nations squad, Ulster’s David McCann and Connacht’s Cathal Forde.

The squad will depart for South Africa this evening and arrive in Bloemfontein ahead of their first game against the Windhoek Draught Griquas at the Toyota Stadium on Friday (Kick-off 12.45pm Irish time).

Emerging Ireland Squad – Toyota Challenge 2022

Backs (15)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 

Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge) 

Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians) 

Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 

Antoine Frisch (Munster) 

Michael McDonald (Ulster) 

Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 

Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone) 

Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby) 

Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf) 

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) 

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas) 

Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

Forwards (19) 

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon) 

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen) 

Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University) 

James Culhane (Leinster/UCD) 

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 

Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf) 

John Hodnett (Munster/UCC) 

Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers) 

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 

David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge) 

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) 

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) 

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 

Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge) 

Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon) 

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians) 

Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

