JJ Hanrahan haunts outmuscled Munster as Rowntree's slow start continues

URC: Dragons 23 Munster 17

MUNSTER remain winless this season after they fell to their first defeat to the Dragons in seven years.

It’s safe to say the Graham Rowntree era is having some teething problems as they were outmuscled by a side who hadn’t won at home for over a year. A hungrier Dragons side won the collisions while Munster were punished by their former out-half JJ Hanrahan who kicked 18 points.

Ben Healy opened the scoring for Munster, but it was clear from the outset the Dragons weren’t going to be the pushovers most people expected them to be. The Welsh club were ferocious at the contact area and levelled the scores through the boot of former Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan.

Munster were dealt two early injury blows with both Jean Kleyn and Keith Earls forced from the field of play but it did mean a first appearance of the season for Tadhg Beirne. The Dragons pack took the game to Munster, playing with an angry intensity, with big ball carriers Will Rowlands, and Ross Moriarty making dents.

Munster were rattled as the home crowd got on top of them with Mike Haley dropping a straightforward high ball. But the Dragons weren’t just building pressure, they were building points with Hanrahan nailing a further three penalties to send the home side into a 12-3 lead.

As the game moved towards half-time Munster were doing nothing more than holding on with the Dragons’ carriers breaking their defence twice. The first time George Nott charged down the touchline, and then former Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts exploded 40 metres down the centre of the pitch. Munster were forced to infringe at the breakdown which allowed Hanrahan to extend their lead even further.

But the visitors burst into life soon after with a lovely break from Healy releasing Simon Zebo on the outside. The Ireland wing raced clear before getting tackled high by Rio Dyer who got shown a yellow card for his efforts. Craig Casey took the penalty quickly, and after a few surges forward Stephen Archer powered over from short-range.

Healy added the extras, but this game had completely turned on its head with Munster reverting to type with their maul strangling the Dragons. After they pushed them back a few metres a pop pass from Casey put Healy over for a try which he converted to give the visitors a 17-15 lead at the interval.

Munster began the second half on the back foot and were let off the hook when the Dragons turned down a shot at goal right in front of the posts. Both sides went at each other hammer and tong with the Dragons defence forcing Munster into errors.

Hanrahan had an opportunity to put his side ahead with 10 minutes but hooked his kick wide. But the Welsh club finally turned pressure into points with a stunning individual try from Dyer who broke through the Munster defence before showing tremendous pace to run in unopposed from 45 metres out.

Munster tried desperately to somehow salvage this game but were turned over deep in the Dragons 22. But instead of clearing their lines the Dragons attacked from deep with Dyer skinning the Munster defence before finding Max Clarke. The centre was stopped in his tracks, but Munster paid the price when Jack O’Donoghue got yellow carded for killing the ball at the breakdown.

And Hanrahan sealed Munster’s face with a late penalty.

Scorers for Dragons

Tries – R Dyer 72 Pens JJ Hanrahan 9, 15, 22, 26, 34, 80

Munster

Tries – S Archer 36, B Healy 39 Cons – B Healy 37, 40, Pens – B Healy 2

DRAGONS: A O’Brien; R Dyer, S Tomkinson (M Clarke 69), J Dixon, A Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, R Williams; A Seiuli (R Evans 58), B Roberts (E Dee 58), L Fairbrother (C Coleman 53), G Nott (B Carter 53), W Rowlands, S Lonsdale (A Wainwright 62), T Basham, R Moriarty.

Replacements not used: L Jones, J Williams.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls (L Coombes 13), D Goggin, M Fekitoa, S Zebo; B Healy (J Carbery 58), C Casey (P Patterson 60); D Kilcoyne (L O’Connor 58), N Scannell, S Archer (K Knox 58), J Kleyn (T Beirne 13), F Wycherley (E Edogbo 58), J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: S Buckley, Attendance: 4,269 Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland) Star man: JJ Hanrahan (Dragons)