Dan Sheehan bags four tries in Leinster cruise

URC: Leinster 42 Benetton 10

Leinster took a break from the Stuart Lancaster rumour mill to hammer Benetton at the RDS, with Dan Sheehan helping himself to four of their six tries.

Both L’Equipe and RMC have reported that a deal has already been done to take senior coach Lancaster to Paris to join Racing 92 on a four-year contract from next season.

Lancaster has been with Leinster since the opening weeks of the 2016/17 season, helping the province win a Pro14 and European double in 2018 and three more Pro14 titles since.

Head coach Leo Cullen has remained tight-lipped on Lancaster's future, but neither had much to concern them in this game, which was alive as a contest for little more than a quarter-hour.

Dan Sheehan was considered the URC's most effective player of the last 12 months using a new ranking system unveiled this month. And he won't be knocked off that perch easily after a first-half hat-trick sent Leinster in at the break 21-3 in front.

Mattia Bellini was already in the bin when Sheehan got his first inside six minutes off a powerful driving maul and he added a second 11 minutes later, sniping home off a close-range ruck.

There was some respite for the visitors when out-half Giacomo Da Re knocked over a penalty. But Sheehan had his third by the half-hour off his own lineout, after Ross Molony did the spade work. Ciarán Frawley added the extras for all three tries.

The second half was just seven minutes old when Josh Van der Flier added the bonus point try. And Sheehan soon had his fourth, again off his own lineout, as Ryan Baird set up the mall.

That was Sheehan's last act, Cian Healy replacing him to a huge ovation on his 250th appearance for the province.

Replacement scrum-half Albanese had some consolation for Benetton, Da Re converting again.

Garry Ringrose had a try ruled out by the TMO, but Luke McGrath eventually added Leinster's sixth.

Afterwards, man of the match Sheehan paid tribute to his more senior colleague, Healy, telling TG4: "An unbelievable achievement. He's played a serious amount of professional games. He continues to perform week in week out, he's still a massive asset to us and great to have around the building."

Leinster: J O'Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), R Henshaw, D Kearney; C Frawley, L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala'alatoa; J Jenkins, R Molony; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris

Replacements: R Kelleher, E Byrne, C Healy, J McCarthy, W Connors, C Foley, R Byrne, C Ngatai

Benetton: I Mendy; M Bellini, J Riera, M Zanon, O Ratave; G Da Re, S Hidalgo-Clyne; I Nemer, G Nicotera, S Ferrari; N Cannone, S Scrafton; G Pettinelli, M Lamaro (capt), T Halafihi

Replacements: G Lucchesi, F Zani, F Alongi, C Wegner, H Time-Stowers, M Albanese, T Menoncello, R Tavuyara