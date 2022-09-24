Peter O'Mahony returns to add extra grit to Munster pack

Newly appointed forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has made it his mission to restore the fear factor to the Munster pack and the return of Peter O’Mahony to the line-up for tomorrow’s trip to Dragons is not a bad way to continue the process.

O’Mahony, whose performances in the Ireland back row against the All Blacks this summer certainly sent shivers down New Zealand spines during a historic Test series victory on Kiwi soil, will return to lead his province in Newport on his seasonal debut. Munster will be bidding to get their BKT United Rugby Championship up and running with a first victory following last weekend’s 20-13 reverse at Cardiff.

A lack of breakdown accuracy and intensity was pinpointed as a major reason for that opening-round loss at the Arms Park. That coupled with a litany of individual errors on both sides of the ball allowed Cardiff and No.8 Taulupe Faletau to run riot through Munster lines at times last Saturday.

Perhaps that was what prompted former hooker Kyriacou to issue his mission statement this week when asked about his working dynamic with new head coach Graham Rowntree, the man he replaced as forwards coach this summer.

“We all want this Munster pack to move on and move forward, get that fear factor about it again,” Kyriacou said, and O’Mahony’s inclusion in conjunction with the experienced grizzle of fit-again loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne should go some way to restoring some abrasiveness at the contact area.

Rowntree has made eight changes in total to the starting side which lost at Cardiff last Saturday. Many are to welcome back experienced heads in the absence of the 10 Munster players called up by the Emerging Ireland coaches for the tour to South Africa starting next week.

O’Mahony replaces Alex Kendellen at openside flanker and Kilcoyne comes in for Josh Wycherley having made his comeback from a neck injury that had sidelined him since the Six Nations. Stephen Archer’s return from injury at tighthead prop comes at the expense of last week’s starter Keynan Knox, who moved to the bench to compensate for the loss of Roman Salanoa to Emerging Ireland.

In the backline, Mike Haley comes into the side at full-back for Shane Daly in a back three also featuring summer tourist Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on the wings, replacing Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes, while Craig Casey starts at scrum-half for the benched Paddy Patterson having last played in Ireland’s tour win over the Maori All Blacks in Wellington in July.

There is also a change in midfield where Malakai Fekitoa moves from inside to outside centre to cover the absence of Chris Farrell, who started last week but was stood down in agreement with Munster until legal proceedings in France, concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are concluded.

Munster will press on without Farrell starting this weekend with head coach Rowntree also changing up his replacement options for the trip to Rodney Parade.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo is set for his competitive Munster debut off the bench while Ireland Test stars Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are also in line for their first appearances of the season.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan has included former Munster star JJ Hanarahan at fly-half for his Rodney Parade debut following a summer move from Clermont Auvergne.

Hanrahan kicked his side’s only points in last week’s 44-6 defeat at Edinburgh and is one 12 players asked to go again in a side showing three changes from the opening-day hammering.

George Nott makes his Dragons debut at lock following his move from London Irish and partners captain Will Rowlands in the second row with Wales international Taine Basham called in at openside flanker and Ashton Hewitt named on the wing. There could also be a debut off the bench for prop Rob Evans and centre Max Clark.

DRAGONS: A O’Brien; R Dyer, S Tomkinson, J Dixon, A Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, R Williams; A Seiuli, B Roberts, L Fairbrother; G Nott, W Rowlands -captain; S Lonsdale, T Basham, R Moriarty.

Replacements: E Dee, R Evans, C Coleman, B Carter, A Wainwright, L Jones, M Clark, J Williams.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, M Fekitoa, D Goggin, S Zebo, B Healy, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony - captain, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: S Buckley, L O’Connor, K Knox, E Edogbo, T Beirne, P Patterson, J Carbery, L Coombes.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).