Leinster coach Leo Cullen suffered home break-in before season opener

Leo Cullen has revealed how his start to the new season was upset by a house robbery earlier this month but the Leinster head coach has given no clues as to whether the campaign will end with Stuart Lancaster departing for Paris.

The former Ireland international was in bed last Monday week, five days before their URC opener in Italy, when his wife heard a noise downstairs and it turned out that his work laptop, wallet and passport had all been snatched from the living room.

“I was scrambling around last week. By the end of the game in Zebre I was very relieved: A, that I was there, and B: that we got a bonus point win. It was tight in the end. If anyone finds a Leinster laptop bag, with a laptop in it with all my notes and my passport, I'd love to find it again please.” Cullen confirmed that everyone in the household was okay after the incident and added that security cameras had captured footage of an individual entering the back of the house. “It was a strange week,” he added.

He was was less revealing when asked about reports in France and Ireland this week that senior coach Stuart Lancaster was poised to leave the province at the end of the campaign and make the switch to Racing 92.

Lancaster has been deemed a huge success for his work with the Leinster senior team and with the various levels of the club down through the provincial pyramid and his future status has been a regular source of speculation.

This latest round of rumour seems different. More insistent.

“We talk all the time, always during the season,” said Cullen. “You think you are coming to the start of the season but everyone is always making plans for the future. That’s players and staff and the backroom team as well.

“So it is like the silly season is there, always, up until a point where things get finalised. So we are in a period of speculation, shall we say, and we can’t comment on other people’s speculation … but there has always been things going on in the background.

“We are very lucky that we have a very strong group, some great people in our building and that’s credit to a lot of the work that goes on over the last number of years, so we are very lucky in that regard.” Lancaster has been praised by fellow coaches and players alike during his six seasons and counting and the worry for Leinster is that his loss, should it come to that, would compound the exits of other key personnel.

Mick Dawson is stepping down after over two decades in the role where he built the club up from scratch in the professional era, Felipe Contepomi and Denis Leamy have left for coaching roles elsewhere and Johnny Sexton is one of a number of senior players due to sign off in the near future.

Cullen was effusive when it came to Lancaster, describing the Englishman’s work in Dublin as “amazing”, but he refused to go down the road of wondering what the club would be like in his absence.

“Like, again, we are just commenting on speculation, how long have you got here? But you need to deal with all these cases individually. Just the nature of it, like, generally people are signing for not much longer than two years.

“So it is always, every year fifty per cent of your coaching and playing and coaching are off contract sand you just have to go though with that and you know that’s part of the evolution of teams, never stays the same.”