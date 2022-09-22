Ronan O'Gara cops six-week ban for ‘disrespecting the authority of a match official’

Ronan O'Gara has been handed a six-match touchline ban by Ligue Nationale de Rugby for an incident with a match official during La Rochelle's Top14 meeting with Lyon earlier this month.
The LNR sanctioned O'Gara for 'disrespecting the authority" of the official. Because he had been suspended last season for a similar offence, his ban on this occasion was increased by two weeks. However, because of the former Ireland and Munster star's admission of guilt, that two-week extension was removed.
The La Rochelle coach will now be missing from the touchline until October 31.
The official LNR statement read: “Mr Ronan O’Gara has been found responsible of ‘action against a match official’ and more particularly of ‘disrespecting the authority of a match official.
“It is on the higher degree of the scale of gravity, meaning a suspension of 6 weeks.
“After taking into account the aggravating circumstance (his disciplinary record), the penalty was increased by two weeks.
“After taking into account the mitigating circumstances (acknowledgement of guilt, conduct before and during the hearing), the sanction was reduced by two weeks.
“Mr. Ronan O’Gara is suspended for six weeks. Consequently, Mr. Ronan O’Gara’s suspension will end on October 31, 2022.”