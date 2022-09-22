Ronan O'Gara cops six-week ban for ‘disrespecting the authority of a match official’

Ronan O'Gara has been handed a six-match touchline ban by Ligue Nationale de Rugby for an incident with a match official during La Rochelle's Top14 meeting with Lyon earlier this month.

The LNR sanctioned O'Gara for 'disrespecting the authority" of the official. Because he had been suspended last season for a similar offence, his ban on this occasion was increased by two weeks. However, because of the former Ireland and Munster star's admission of guilt, that two-week extension was removed.