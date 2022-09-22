Shane Daly: New license to play at Munster, Emerging Ireland leadership role and World Cup ambitions 

A switch will flick in Shane Daly’s head this week as he parks his Munster duties and reports into camp with Simon Easterby’s Emerging Ireland squad for the forthcoming three-match tour to Bloemfontein.

Still just 25, he was almost 22 when making a senior provincial debut but he will transform from one of the less experienced members of one group and into a veritable older head in another as he makes it up the road from Limerick to Dublin.

He knows this.

Easterby, who will act as head coach in South Africa, has made it plain that the Ireland staff are looking to see how players conduct themselves off the field as well as on. They are looking for leaders as well as match winners.

Daly seems well set given he has been to South Africa three times with Munster and again with the Ireland sevens. He has played in Bloemfontein itself and has the additional experience of two senior Test caps and multiple squad gatherings on which to fall back on.

“Yeah, definitely. You can’t really ask for much more. There’s a lot of the lads going into camp now on Friday who have never heard any of the calls and never been in that environment so that helps in the fact that I have been in there in the past.

“For me it will be about helping those lads as well and using whatever experience I have because we don’t have a whole lot of time together once we get in there so that will be important.” This tour hasn’t been universally welcomed for obvious reasons with the provinces having to make do without a chunk of their squads because of it and Daly admits to being both “delighted” with the call and “sickened” to be missing some URC ties.

The overall feeling though is one of excitement. He speaks rapturously of his previous spells in senior camp and the fine balance struck between the relaxed vibe created by Andy Farrell and the ultra-professional approach to their work.

The style of play favoured by the modern Ireland only feeds into that.

Daly has been named as one of just three centres for the trip but he started at full-back for Munster last week in Cardiff and the bulk of his work last season was done on the wing. He understands the benefits and the perils that come with that sort of CV.

Still listed as a centre on Munster’s website, he drifted away to other departments in the last few years as a result of the direct manner in which the midfield was used under the former management. That just wasn’t his style or his strength.

Graham Rowntree’s promotion and the arrival of Mike Prendergast as attack coach promise something new there and Daly has already seen a change in perspective in how the back three is expected to link play more and act less as strike runners.

It’s not that the wings weren’t allowed to drift infield and look for work before but it wasn’t an integral part of the system - as it has been with Ireland - and he feels only individual errors have so far countered the advances made in their shape.

All told, he has the air of a man excited by what’s ahead for club and country.

“I’ve been kinda crying out for someone to give me the license to express myself on the field. I felt last season we were quite structured from a back three perspective. Not saying it was the right or wrong way, but it definitely limited fellas that were able to play ball a bit.

“If you’re a good strike runner or just one of those fellas who has pace then that was good for you, but if you weren’t you could be quite frustrated out on the pitch and waiting for the ball to come, and I feel like that has gone now.

“If I want to get involved in the game now I can just come off my wing and actually look for the ball. That ability to express yourself in any job is something you want to do and especially in rugby it is something that I am very excited about this season.” That closer alignment between the province and the national setup can only help the likes of Daly across the season to come but this tour to South Africa brings with it the opportunity to turbo-charge an individual’s candidacy for higher honours.

Easterby has declared his wish to see half-a-dozen men earn inclusion with the ‘A’ team when they face a Kiwi equivalent in November, with the senior squad when they welcome Fiji to Dublin, and maybe even when they depart for next year’s World Cup.

Daly wants to be one of them.

“Everyone has that in their head as where they want to be. A World Cup is big to aim for at the end of the season. You would be mad to be going on this tour and not have that as a goal. It’s a massive opportunity to play the Irish way in front of the Irish coaches.”

