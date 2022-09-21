Crisis club Worcester call players out of retirement to fill bench for cup clash

Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm
Crisis club Worcester call players out of retirement to fill bench for cup clash

CRISIS CLUB: Worcester face administration if they are unable to find a new buyer. Pic: Nigel French/PA

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 11:26
Duncan Bech

Worcester have been forced to summon two players out of retirement to allow the crisis club to fulfil Wednesday night’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Academy backs and transition coach Jonny Goodridge, formerly a full-back at Gloucester in a career that also included spells at Leeds and Bristol, played his last competitive match nine years ago.

The 41-year-old is joined on a bench that includes only seven replacements by flanker Mat Gilbert, who retired at the end of last season with tier-three side Cinderford his final club, although he also had spells at Worcester and Bath.

Four years younger than Goodridge, Gilbert hung up his boots in April to run a pizza business and he is one of five guest players in the 22.

It comes as Worcester continue to fight for their future burdened by debts totalling over £25million, including at least £6m in unpaid tax.

Full salary payments to staff and players for August have yet to be completed amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset-stripping the club.

As recently as Sunday it was claimed that a deal with new buyers was imminent, prompting a derisive response from assistant coach and former England number eight Nick Easter.

“The number of false promises to staff may well be in double figures now in less than a month. Wonder who will get the blame this time. ‘Computer said no’ maybe,” Easter said on Twitter.

It was a reference to Goldring and Whittingham stating at the start of the month that the reason players and staff had not received their salaries for August was because of a computer error at the bank.

Sunday’s home debut against Exeter was only given the green light to go ahead 48 hours earlier and on Saturday they are scheduled to host Newcastle, although that fixture is in serious doubt.

More in this section

Graham Rowntree 20/9/2022 'No team picked' but Reds likely to be bolstered by returning big guns
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Impressive CV not enough for Jack Conan as he turns to World Cup prep 
Jonny Bell 2/9/2022 Jonny Bell relishing home comforts on return to Ulster
WorcesterPlace: UK
<p>PREACHING PATIENCE: Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Andi Kyriacou: It will take time for players and coaches to gel at Munster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.24 s