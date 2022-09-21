Impressive CV not enough for Jack Conan as he turns to World Cup prep 

Jack Conan was on holiday in beautiful Bali with his partner Ali when he turned 30 this summer, but the idyllic context wasn't enough to cushion the shock he felt at just how quickly time was ticking by.

That said, it was a moment coloured by appreciation as well.

Conan has reached heights he never imagined would be within his orbit as a budding pro – league and European titles with Leinster, silverware with Ireland, and a major role on a Lions tour – but he isn’t done yet.

Next year’s World Cup is an obvious target.

Conan played the opening game of Ireland’s 2019 tournament in Yokohama but returned home soon after in a moon boot so there is no hesitation in declaring his intent for a stage that is still almost a full year further down the track.

“I played against Scotland in that first game, but I didn’t get a run, a good crack at it. I suppose when you hang up your boots and you look back you want to say you gave it your best on the biggest stage. That’s definitely what I want to do leading up to next year.

“So, I know it’s 12 months away but for me mentally and physically it starts now, to make sure I’m in the best possible physical scenario that I can be in. It’s just a good stepping stone going forward. It’s going to be a massive year for club and hopefully country as well.”

His motivation is primed by the recent past as much as events to come.

A mainstay on the British and Irish Lions side that toured South Africa two summers ago, he had to make do with a supporting brief off the bench in Ireland’s three Tests down in New Zealand in recent months. That hurt.

In the end, he banked just shy of an hour and, while he was happy with his contribution when called upon and thrilled to be part of a historic series win, he is open enough to admit that personal disappointment coloured the canvas.

“Obviously I would have loved to have had a bit more involvement than I did, but that's just the way it is. I probably hadn't done myself enough justice in the months previous to that for a few different reasons.”

That makes for an interesting thread to pull and all the more so when he explained how he hadn’t been in the position he wanted to be at times last season, and that decisions have been made and things tweaked to put him in a better place now.

This honesty and self-awareness isn’t new.

Conan spoke in years past about a tendency to drift in and out of games and the need to stamp that out, and he put in plenty of work in over the summer to leave himself in a better place come his return to duty in pre-season.

“Without getting into it, for several reasons I wasn’t physically where I needed to be. Kinda Christmas last year I felt I was a little bit off the pace, off the mark a little bit, so the first thing to try and get right is physically and I have definitely done that. I’m incredibly fresh the last few weeks and I’m feeling stronger and fitter than I have in a long time which is great.” He hasn’t done it alone. His partner and fellow players have been sounding boards, so too Stuart Lancaster who is always keen to touch base with players after international tours to see how things went and where things lie.

Walking the dog “ten times a day” gave him plenty of time to reflect on everything too and the sum of his thoughts and conversations since coming back from tour boil down now to a determination to be more of a factor with ball in hand and, most of all, as a source of turnovers.

It may be that he gets his first opportunity to road test all this on Friday when Leinster are due to welcome back a number of their senior internationals against Benetton at the RDS in the BTK United Rugby Championship but he is braced for the long season to come regardless of what way it turns for him.

"It's just part of it, isn't it? It's constant ups and downs and the highs and lows of it all. It's never plain sailing, it's never just a straight path. You can't always foresee the junctions in the road and the obstacles either way. Look, you have to embrace them and make the most of it when you can.”