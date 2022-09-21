'No team picked' but Reds likely to be bolstered by returning big guns

The possibility of a return to red by the heroes of this summer’s series win in New Zealand is alive and kicking this Sunday as Munster prepare for their trip to Dragons.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou insisted yesterday that no team had been finalised for the BKT United Rugby Championship second-round game at Rodney Parade as the province bids to get their new campaign up and running following an opening-day 20-13 defeat at Cardiff last Saturday.

Yet the availability of captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls, all of whom played a part in the 2-1 Test series win over the All Blacks in July as well fellow tourists Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman is sure to give head coach Graham Rowntree an added layer of comfort in his selection thoughts ahead of the return trip to south Wales.

“Everyone is training at the moment and they all have been for some time but we are looking after them obviously because of the summer tour,” Kyriacou said yesterday. “But no team has been picked yet.

“We're just going about our business in terms of working on things in terms of long-term development but also the fix-ups from the weekend. And then Graham and us lot will sit around the table and decide who is going out there this weekend. But at the minute, we are just collectively working hard to get better.”

Only Gavin Coombes of the octet of Ireland players who toured New Zealand is unavailable due to a groin injury but Rowntree will have to plan without the 10 players named last week in the Emerging Ireland squad that will depart shortly for South Africa and a three-game stand in Bloemfontein against Currie Cup sides the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs between September 30 and October 9.

One of those players, Alex Kendellen, is going through his return to play protocols this week following a head injury sustained against Cardiff but the Munster medics will also determine the availability of a further trio of players before Friday’s team announcement.

Centre Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm-up in Cardiff and was withdrawn from the replacements last Saturday, his place going to new signing Antoine Frisch. Scannell will be assessed during the week for a return to contact while back-three duo Simon Zebo and Mike Haley, who missed the trip to the Welsh capital, will be monitored on their return to training and their availability will be determined later in the week Tighthead prop Stephen Archer has returned to full team training this week following a thigh injury that forced him out of selection last weekend as Munster seek a first win of the campaign this Sunday against a Dragons team beaten heavily at Edinburgh on the opening weekend. Former Reds fly-half JJ Hanrahan, making his debut following a move from Clermont, scored their only points in a 44-6 defeat.