Andi Kyriacou: It will take time for players and coaches to gel at Munster

It will be neither the first nor the last time you will hear this from a Munster coach in these opening weeks of the new season but there is an ongoing getting-to-know-you feeling in camp for management and players alike.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou was the latest of Graham Rowntree’s recently appointed assistants to face the media on Tuesday as Munster looked ahead to this Sunday’s return trip to south Wales and an eminently winnable BKT United Rugby Championship round-two fixture against the Dragons in Newport.

By kick-off time at Rodney Parade, the new coaching ticket led by Rowntree with a trio of fresh faces on his backroom staff also including attack coach Mike Prendergast, defence coach Denis Leamy and his own successor in change of the pack Kyriacou will have had a welcome eight days to build on the error-strewn performance that opened the season in Cardiff last Saturday.

Munster did come away with a losing bonus point which could prove vital in the final shake-up for play-off places and Champions Cup qualification at the end of this truncated season when every point counts across an 18-game campaign.

But the current growing pains will need to start being experienced alongside victories if the new regime is to at least match the achievement of the last six seasons under Rassie Erasmus and then Johann van Graan in reaching the league’s knockout stages. That has to be the minimum requirement, even in a transitory campaign as old habits and faults are eradicated and replaced with a fresh outlook.

Kyriacou, the former Munster hooker who returned to the province having been appointed as an Elite Development Officer in the academy in 2019, has cut his coaching teeth in a variety of environments from the Russian national side to the English championship at Nottingham with stops along the way at Cardiff and Sale.

This is not his first rodeo but like each member of the coaching group it is a new beginning in each other’s company, let alone their respective dynamics with the players they have been working with for just a few short weeks.

It all requires time for relationships to gel and new ideas and methods to be cemented as the forwards coach acknowledged on Tuesday.

“Yeah, look, because things are new to the lads and we are training in a completely different way, there is going to be an adaptation period,” Kyriacou said.

“It's on all of us, players and coaches, to try and accelerate that as much as we can. It might take a period of time, we don't know how long that will be.

“But we just keep going after our performance in training and improving that. Then that transfer from the on-field training in the week to the weekend against whoever we are playing. We are prepping well. So, we just keep going after those performances.”

Kyriacou is relishing the opportunity to work with both former team-mate Leamy and Prendergast and though his relationship with Rowntree has evolved since he filled in for the quarantined then-forwards coach under academy boss Ian Costello ahead of last year’s backs-to-the-wall European pool win at Wasps, he is enjoying the new dynamic with his new head coach.

“We’ve got a very good relationship from last year and he’s given me the freedom to go and do what I want to do, which is great. It’s nice to have that trust.

“We talk a lot, it’s very open and we all want this Munster pack to move on and move forward, get that fear factor about it again.

“I hadn’t really met Prendy, I played against Prendy when I was over here but that’s about as much contact as I’d had with him. I worked with Leams as a player and bumped into him a bit last year while he was up in Leinster and then he moved into his new role up there.

“They’re obviously very talented coaches, got great ideas and very much driven in and around non-negotiables. That accountability is something we definitely need and they’re driving on, they’re driving their areas on at a rate of knots and the lads are all over it, the lads love it.

“So it’s been great to work with them.”