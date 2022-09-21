Jonny Bell relishing home comforts on return to Ulster

No place like home for Jonny Bell.

The new Ulster defensive coach is one of those ambitious sorts that left Kingspan, swapping it for Kingsholm, and the edge of the Cotswolds when he followed the path David Humphries had tramped down in 2015. In search of new experiences, new groups, and lessons that staying in his Ulster comfort zone might not have afforded.

Man of the match in the 1999 European Cup final against Colomiers, he went from the tranquil Gloucester to gritty Glasgow for the Covid-interrupted season of 2020, operating as an attack coach.

Another switch then to Worcester, and this time as a defensive coach helped open up his spectrum of rugby education before he found himself in familiar surroundings in time for this year.

Brought back by head coach Dan McFarland as a straight swap for Jared Payne, Bell let go of a touching anecdote on his return to media duties.

“My mum sadly passed away in 2017 and she had a great seat up in the Family Stand and she was an avid Ulster supporter,” he said.

“When I was at Gloucester, she would have called me and told me all about Ulster, how they were doing and giving off to me about how Gloucester had done at the weekend.

“So that was lovely, having that memory of my mum. And then, the feeling, the buzz around Kingspan.”

He continued, “Going away, and experiencing the likes of Kingsholm, it was very similar to here. A really strong, passionate support base that get behind you. It was part of the attraction going to Gloucester was because it felt similar to here in many ways.

“Coming back here makes you appreciate the great place it is, how passionate the fans here are and the facilities are second to none.”

The dissatisfaction that Ulster, more than most provinces are experiencing over the ‘Emerging Ireland’ demands, with some of their best players set to depart soon, remains as they gear up for this weekend’s trip to Scarlets, following last weekend’s 36-10 win over Connacht.

They will be without Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak and Ethan McIlroy for the ‘next couple of weeks’ according to Bell.

As to availability any later than that? Well the frustration is barely there, but it’s there.

“I can’t answer that. I can say that they won’t be around for the next couple of weeks and if they go on tour, they won’t be playing for us.

“It’s exciting for them. An opportunity to stake a claim. But their opportunity with Ireland is one for someone here to crack on and it will give some other players a chance to put a marker down.”