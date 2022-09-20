Patience a virtue for Munster, but coach Kyriacou expects constant improvement

Munster supporters are going to have to be patient as their team continues to develop under new head coach Graham Rowntree but forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has promised some quicker fixes ahead of this Sunday’s URC trip to Dragons.

The Rowntree era got off to a losing start at Cardiff last Saturday as Munster went down 20-13 at the Arms Park in the opening round of the 2022-23 BKT United Rugby Championship. A losing bonus point may prove valuable come the end of a season shortened to 18 regular-season games in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup next September but there was inevitable rustiness in the performance and a lack of cohesion at times that suggests the coaching ticket has a lot of work to do before their ideas bed in with the playing squad.

Yet ahead of this Sunday’s return to south Wales and the round-two trip to Rodney Parade, when Munster will welcome back senior players who toured with Ireland in New Zealand last summer, the new forwards coach stated on Tuesday that while Munster’s development would take time, there were some improvements to be made more quickly.

“The breakdown stuff, we can immediately address, as we were challenged well by Cardiff there,” Kyriacou said. “But some of the pattern work, we're seeing massive improvements through the summer in (two) pre-season games and into Round One.

“There are big improvements within those three games. What we expect is to keep improving and it's always going to be a long-term thing, that we keep pushing ourselves on and testing each other.

“The way we're training is designed to stress the players, so it will inevitably take time and we should see improved performances as we move through.”

Assessing last Saturday’s performance at Cardiff when the home side exposed defensive flaws to score inside three minutes and eventually outscore Munster by two tries to one, Kyriacou was asked whether the fault lay with individual errors or a team still getting to grips with a new gameplan.

“A bit of both, definitely. We understand as a group that there are areas individually we all need to work on and sharpen up on. That'll come the more we play together. We'll get our timings together and we'll get that feel of what players will do instinctively as well, and how we can support that. That'll definitely add to more accuracy around our catch-pass.

“In terms of the team, it's going to take some time for us to bed these things in, and the great thing about it is we have a good nice long week to put right some of them things, work on it, keep improving, so our performance keeps improving at the weekend.”

Munster will travel to Newport to play a Dragons team beaten heavily at Edinburgh on the opening weekend. Former Reds fly-half JJ Hanrahan, making his debut following a move from Clermont, scored their only points in a 44-6 defeat and the Kerryman is likely to come against familiar faces with the return of Munster’s Ireland tourists.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls all played a part in the 2-1 Test series win over the All Blacks in July and though Gavin Coombes is unavailable through a groin injury, fellow tourist Jeremy Loughman is free to play having featured against the Maori All Blacks on tour.

Yet Rowntree will have to plan without 10 of last Saturday’s matchday squad, whose availability has been withdrawn ahead of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa. One of those players, Alex Kendellen, is going through his return to play protocols this week following a head injury.

Replacement centre last week Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm-up in Cardiff and will be assessed during the week for a return to contact while back-three duo Simon Zebo and Mike Haley, who missed the trip to the Welsh capital, will be monitored on their return to training and their availability will be determined later in the week, Munster said earlier on Tuesday.

Forwards coach Kyriacou will have tighthead prop Stephen Archer back in full team training this week following a thigh injury that forced him out of selection last weekend as Munster seek a first win of the campaign this Sunday.

"Absolutely, we want to improve performance, that's what we're going after. If we keep improving week on week, we will see lots of improvement as a playing group," Kyriacou added.

"The good thing we took out of the (Cardiff) game is that even with the areas we've highlighted that we need to improve, we were in touching distance of taking the win away from home.

“That's very pleasing, how well we stuck in the fight. These things are important. If you're not going to win, we've got to come away with the losing bonus point. The players didn't feel it at the time, but that bonus point could be the difference in the long term. It's something we're always after."