Liam Williams to miss Wales' autumn Tests after surgery on collarbone

RULED OUT: Wales full-back Liam Williams has suffered a collarbone injury. Pic: David Davies/PA

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 10:30
Andrew Baldock

Liam Williams will miss Wales’ autumn Tests after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut.

The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday.

He has undergone surgery and faces a recovery period of 12 to 16 weeks, his club said.

Wales tackle New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia in November.

Williams, who has won 81 caps, also offers Wales head coach Wayne Pivac an option on the wing.

Johnny McNicholl and Leigh Halfpenny would be likely full-back candidates when Wales continue their World Cup countdown.

Halfpenny has not played for 14 months due to a serious knee injury, but he is understood to be closing in on a comeback for the Scarlets.

Liam Williams in try-scoring action for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff said: “Liam Williams underwent surgery last night after suffering a collarbone injury.

“The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back had impressed on his Cardiff debut before damaging his shoulder in a tackle on the 20-minute mark.

“Williams now faces a recovery period of 12-16 weeks on the sidelines following surgery.”

The 31-year-old made his Test debut in 2012, and has featured for Wales in their last two World Cup campaigns.

WalesPlace: UK
<p>JACK'S BACK: Jack Carty is set to join Connacht during their two-match tour in South Africa and that he might make his seasonal debut in the third round against the Bulls on Friday week. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Jack Carty set to join Connacht party late

READ NOW

