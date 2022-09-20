Andrew Goodman: Ronan O'Gara sees the game differently

Andrew Goodman could see one potential sticking point when asked if Ronan O’Gara could one day follow up his two-year stint as a Crusaders assistant with a head coach role in Super Rugby further down the line.

“Back all the way to New Zealand? I don’t know if his family would be back on that plane with their five kids again. But yeah, definitely. He made a great impression on the team in the years he was there and he’s come away and done great things with La Rochelle.

“So he’d definitely be someone they would look at, 100%.”

The new Leinster attack coach knows what it is to drag a young family from one side of the world to the other having left his own job with the Crusaders and joined the Irish province with his expectant wife Nina and two young boys in tow.

The journey over, via LA, sounded torturous but the end result should make up for it. Travel broadens the mind and O’Gara has spoken and written many times about the benefits of his own stint working under Scott Robertson in Christchurch.

And Goodman wasn’t entering virgin territory after a two-year spell with Leinster almost a decade ago which he remembers fondly for games in front of huge crowds, not least against Clermont at the Aviva and Munster in Thomond Park.

All that helped.

“It was one I had to think over for a long time. Leo was pretty persistent on the phone, but I let the Crusaders know straight away on the first phone call, and they were very supportive and kind of understood the reasons why I would seriously consider coming back to here.

“At the stage I’m in in my coaching career, having been involved with Tasman and the Crusaders and the way they play, I saw it as an opportunity, selfishly, for me to come over here and grow as a coach as well, to learn off some amazing coaches.”

Goodman name-checked Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster, whose reputation has long gone global, and Sean O’Brien, whom he played alongside back in the day and is now back on the staff as a contact skills coach.

The Kiwi has packed plenty of life and living in between his two residences in Dublin. There was a stopoff in Japan and more game time with Tasman before former All Black Leon McDonald tapped him on the shoulder and asked if he wanted to do some coaching.

Asked/insisted. Either way, he’s glad he took the hint.

His familiarity with Leinster goes beyond his and his wife’s first time here as Leinster and Crusaders buddied up over the pandemic, dialling in to the same call every so often to war game and trade ideas.

The province’s task against Benetton this week should be helped by the return of the odd Ireland international but complicated by the loss of eleven Emerging Ireland players to that squad’s pre-tour preparations.

The focus long-term doesn’t change. Have half the impact that O’Gara managed at the Crusaders and everyone is in business.

“I had a great time with ROG. He was a good friend and I’ve stayed in touch with him. He has an amazing perspective on the game with all that experience at such a high level. He saw the game differently.

“The players really respected and loved ROG, and the connections he built with players and the little bits of gold he could give them, especially Richie Mo’unga and those boys. He had a great impact in the couple of years he was there.”