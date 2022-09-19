Graham Rowntree picks over Munster opener for positives

Cardiff 20 Munster 13

How Graham Rowntree views his first game in charge will be a test of whether the glass is half empty, or half full.

The Rowntree era got off a losing start in Wales as Munster slipped to a late defeat, albeit with a losing bonus point, at Cardiff.

Twice Munster led at the Arms Park, first through the boot of Ben Healy, and then after Jack O’Sullivan’s second-half try only for tries by Max Llewellyn, Kristian Dacey and Aled Summerhill to condemn the visitors to a first defeat in seven against Cardiff.

However, this was always looking like a banana skin of a fixture with which to kick-off the URC Championship with such starkly contrasting firepower to the rival coaches.

Cardiff boasted 13 internationals including new signings Liam Williams and man of the match Taulupe Faletau. So it was to young Munster’s immense credit that they were in the game, trailing just 15-13, until Summerhill’s late try three minutes from time.

But there will doubtless be an underlying sense of frustration that they only departed the Welsh capital with a losing bonus point.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it. I liked the players’ fight but we have got to do certain things, that we can control, a lot better – and they know that,” said Rowntree. “Cardiff are a good side and the pressure they put on us at the breakdown just got greater and greater.

“But we need to look at ourselves at our urgency at the breakdown, which wasn’t good enough at times, particularly in the second half, and how we can look after the ball better. Those are the two big takeaways for me."

He added: “But having said that, I’m delighted that we salvaged a bonus point at the end.

“I will get down on the players when I don’t see fight or our energy levels are down, but that didn’t happen. We were right in there to the end.”

It was a worrying opening for Rowntree who was first forced into a late change to his bench when Rory Scannell broke his nose during the warm-up. New signing Malakai Fekitoa gave a mixed display, fumbling his first touch, and Cardiff breached Munster’s line inside just three minutes.

Munster’s young side could have been overawed by such a start but there were promising signs for Rowntree, not least with an early goal-line stand.

“Our fight really pleased me,” he said. “Cardiff were charged up, they were at home for the first game of the season in front of a good crowd. It’s what the game is all about, coming to places like this and winning.

“There was a period when we defended multiple pick-and-goes, but that’s us, it’s in our DNA and in a white-hot game like that, we stuck in the contest.”

Twice Munster had Shane Daly to thank for saving tries and the inconsistency of Healy and Fekitoa summed up Munster’s day.

O’Sullivan burrowed over from close range for a well-deserved try on 63 minutes only for Munster to buckle once again late on.

Prop Josh Wycherley said: “It was a physical game but we probably needed to come out of the blocks a bit harder. We had great impact off the bench and we’re disappointed not to get the win.”

Meanwhile Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will be eagerly awaiting scans on Liam Williams after what Dai Young described as, a “significant” collar bone injury”.

CARDIFF: L Williams (R Priestland, 20); A Summerhill, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn (U Halaholo, 69), J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; R Carre, K Dacey (L Belcher, 57), D Lewis (D Arhip, 69); J Turnbull (capt), S Davies (M Screech, 74); J Botham, T Faletau, T Young (L Timani, 64).

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, C Farrell (A Frisch, 59), M Fekitoa, L Coombes; B Healy (J Crowley, 55), P Patterson; J Wycherley (D Kilcoyne, 55), N Scannell (D Barron, 55) , K Knox (R Salanoa, 53); J Kleyn, F Wycherley (T Ahern, 69); J O’Donoghue (capt), J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen (J Hodnett 22-32, 40).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Attendance: 6,434.