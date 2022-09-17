Leinster relieved to escape Italy with narrow victory over Zebre

The hosts put in a hugely-impressive second-half performance. 
TOUCH DOWN: Rhys Ruddock of Leinster scores his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship match against Zebre Parma at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 14:48
Cian Locke

Zebre 29 Leinster 33 

Leinster hung on for a 33-29 win over Zebre in Parma on Saturday afternoon, in a URC season opener that was a lot more hard-fought than many expected.

Last season's basement side battled back at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in the second half to make it a nervous last few minutes for Leo Cullen's men.

Their excellent second-half showing was not enough to claim a first victory over Irish opposition however. 

Leinster -- who topped the regular season standings last term -- went in at the break 28-10 up thanks to tries from Luke McGrath, Jason Jenkins and two from Rhys Ruddock.

The hosts knuckled down in the second half in search of a famous victory but ultimately had to settle for a couple of bonus points. 

More to follow 


